[china’s-hubei,-epicentre-of-coronavirus,-extends-function-suspension-to-march-eleven]



FILE Photo: A health care employee in protective suit transports an oxygen tank at Wuhan Pink Cross Healthcare facility in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, in Hubei province, China February 16, 2020. Image taken February 16, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

February 20, 2020

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s Hubei province on Thursday requested corporations not to resume do the job just before March 11 because of to the coronavirus outbreak, saying only businesses associated in epidemic avoidance and command or necessary public products and services would be exempt.

Schools will also continue to be shut, the Hubei government explained on its formal Weibo account, extending a suspension that beforehand stretched to Feb. 21.

Hubei is the epicentre of the outbreak, which has infected some 75,000 men and women and killed about two,100.

(Reporting by Colin Qian and Brenda Goh enhancing by John Stonestreet)