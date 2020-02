A delivery employee stands on his motor vehicle to talk with people inside a household compound in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Hubei province, China February 22, 2020. — Reuters pic

SHANGHAI, Feb 23 — China’s central Hubei province had 630 new verified circumstances of coronavirus infections yesterday, the province’s health and fitness commission stated on Sunday, up from 366 new situations the preceding day.

That provides the total accrued quantity of confirmed situations in Hubei to 64,084.

The loss of life toll in Hubei from the outbreak arrived at two,346 as of the close of Saturday, up by 96 from the former day. — Reuters