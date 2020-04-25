The style and design of Guangzhou Evergrande’s new stadium on a board for the duration of the floor-breaking ceremony.

STR/AFP by way of Getty

While soccer leagues are on pause around the globe thanks to COVID-19 restrictions, China is pushing ahead with building one particular of the most consequential new stadiums in the sport.

On April 16, a ground-breaking ceremony was held in the Chinese town of Guangzhou for a $1.7 billion soccer stadium in the form of a lotus flower that is poised to turn out to be the world’s greatest soccer-distinct stadium, ESPN described. With a seating potential of 100,000, that implies it would top rated the historic Camp Nou stadium in Spain, residence to FC Barcelona.

The house staff of the blossom colosseum will be Guangzhou Evergrande, named for the Evergrande authentic estate group.

“Evergrande Stadium will grow to be a new globe-course landmark similar to the Sydney Opera Dwelling and Burj Khalifa in Dubai, and an vital image of Chinese football to the globe,” claimed Xia Haijun, president of Evergrande, according to ESPN.

Design is predicted to finish by December 2022 and Evergrande hopes the stadium will perform host to the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, whose trophy, as it turns out, is also created in the shape of a lotus.

Beyond continental ambitions, China also hopes this monumental endeavor will increase the country’s standing in the soccer environment at substantial — but initial they’ll have to get again to in fact playing.

