China’s misguided priorities are costly

Li Wenliang, the doctor who warned of a virus in Wuhan before the Chinese health authorities were ready to admit its existence, died last week after being infected with the disease. His death triggered a wave of sadness and anger in the Chinese public that was quickly suppressed when the authorities realized that his death was in danger of creating a martyr and a symbol of the Chinese government’s failure.

Li was an ophthalmologist at Wuhan Central Hospital when he tried to warn colleagues about the virus late last year. His Internet contributions were censored and he was arrested by the police on New Year’s Day for “rumors”. He was released two days later after admitting to making “untrue statements” and promising to contemplate his mistakes. At the same time, the police and the state media launched a campaign against the spread of rumors. Li returned to work to treat the growing flood of patients and soon became infected.

He died last week and the internet caught fire. Evidence of his death has been seen more than 270 million times on Weibo (the Chinese version of Twitter). Some admirers apologized to the Wuhan government, while others demanded freedom of speech, a hashtag that was soon removed from censorship and is now reportedly no longer available on social media platforms.

Li’s death is particularly painful – he leaves behind a pregnant wife and 5-year-old son – but he is only one of the over 900 lives that have fallen victim to the deadly new corona virus. Hundreds, possibly thousands, more deaths will follow. The economic costs continue to rise; Taking the stock market losses into account, the sums have reached trillions of dollars. The psychological costs – fear, insecurity, distrust – cannot be calculated.

Incredible and tragic as this crisis is, the main concern of the Chinese government is the threat it poses to President Xi Jinping and the ruling Chinese Communist Party. The social contract between the party and the people was a promise of greater prosperity and security in exchange for acceptance of the CCP rule. The government’s response to this crisis was far from competent, and the lives of the Chinese are at risk as a result. This contract was broken.

Even worse, it was the prioritization of party interests over those of the public that created this situation. When the disease was first observed, the Wuhan officials focused on ensuring that the New Year started properly, with the right mood and the right festivities, including a provincial legislative session – nothing should interfere – and one Pot of 40,000 families happy dinner that aimed to set a world record in eating together. This mentality prompted the detention of Li and others and the suppression of information among Chinese people – even though the World Health Organization was informed of the disease on December 31.

Local officials have been beaten – heads rolled – for ill-treating the outbreak, but the main question is how far the guilt of the CCP hierarchy will go. Since becoming Secretary General of the CCP in 2012 (the position that is the real source of his power), Xi has reversed the trend towards consensual decision-making and consolidated power in a manner reminiscent of Mao Zedong. He is the chairman of “leading small groups” that drive key policy issues. he ran an anti-corruption campaign that didn’t accidentally clean opponents; He is referred to as the “People’s Guide”, a title previously only granted to Mao. In line with this assumption, the CCP lifted the term limits on the presidency in 2018, a move that will allow Xi to remain in office after 2023 when his second term ends.

However, Xi remained unremarkable in the first few weeks that the outbreak was reported. He did not appear in public and disappeared from major state media for a week in late January; If it was visible, he assured foreign visitors that things were under control. Instead, Prime Minister Li Keqiang, previously known for lack of authority and prestige, was the face of the government’s response. It was Li who was dispatched to meet and lead doctors and officials in Wuhan, as head of the new leading small group that had been created just days before to deal with the crisis.

Although Xi is not a member of the group, he was credited with asking Li to solve the problem. (Li’s selection makes sense: in a previous post, he looked at two health crises, one of which was the 2003 SARS event that should have taught Beijing how to try to cover up outbreaks.)

There is an argument for strengthening power that goes beyond mere worship of Xi. Proponents insist that only a strong leader can rule a country as large and diverse as China, and in fact, since Xi weighed in, the state has swiftly and brutally developed from a denial to a virtual war base , Cities with millions of inhabitants have been blocked and isolated. In Wuhan house searches of all apartments are carried out. Hospitals were built in days (with live streaming on the internet). And rewards are offered for reporting people who may be infected but refuse to see health officials.

In this system, however, action is only taken when the top management makes a decision and sets the direction. Until that crucial moment, local officials are afraid to offend their superiors and often cover up bad news, causing problems to worsen and worsen.

Ultimately, this is a struggle between technocrats and ideologues, a struggle between those who recognize a problem for what it is and those who view it through a prism that subordinates practical issues to those of politics. This struggle has been waged since the founding of the People’s Republic of China – it has been described as a key area of ​​tension in China’s modern history – but China has no monopoly on tunnel vision or shifted priorities. Politicians everywhere despise or reject science and “objective analysis” if they fail to confirm their beliefs or if they question their preferred results. Whether it is a tax proposal or an environmental policy – climate change is a bad example – loyalty is increasingly being preferred to expertise.

Japan is not immune to this disease. While the triple disaster of March 11, 2011 was the result of extraordinary events caused by mismanagement and confusion, the government’s nuclear energy policy had for years prioritized priority outcomes over hard science, which contributed to and exacerbated the potential crisis.

Politicians rarely welcome bad news, but real leaders encourage such reporting, especially when they question government policies and priorities. People in China, and Wuhan residents in particular, are paying a heavy price for their government’s misguided priorities – some like Li Wenliang have made the greatest sacrifice. The question now is whether the Communist Party will learn from this difficult episode or whether it will revert to old habits: denial and distraction.

Brad Glosserman is deputy director and visiting professor at Tama University’s Center for Rule Making Strategies and senior advisor (non-resident) at the Pacific Forum. He is the author of “Peak Japan: The end of great ambitions”.