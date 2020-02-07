China’s mobile internet giants compete against Google’s Play App Store

SHENZHEN, CHINA – The Chinese Xiaomi, Huawei Technologies, Oppo and Vivo have joined forces to create a platform for developers outside of China, on which they can upload apps to all of their app stores at the same time. According to analysts, this is said to question the dominance of Google Play business.

The four companies iron kinks in the so-called Global Developer Service Alliance. The platform is intended to make it easier for developers of games, music, films and other apps to market their apps in overseas markets, according to the experts with relevant knowledge.

The GDSA originally planned to start in March, sources said, although it is not clear how the recent outbreak of the corona virus will affect it.

According to a prototype website, the platform will initially cover nine “regions”, including India, Indonesia and Russia.

Oppo and Vivo are both owned by the Chinese manufacturer BBK Electronics.

Huawei, Oppo and Vivo declined to comment on this story. A Xiaomi spokesman declined Huawei’s participation and said the GDSA “is only used to facilitate the simultaneous uploading of apps by developers to the respective app stores of Xiaomi, OPPO and Vivo. There is no competing interest between this service and the Google Play Store. “

According to Katie Tower, an analyst at Sensor Tower, Google, whose services are banned in China, made around $ 8.8 billion in 2019 worldwide in the Play Store. Google also sells content like movies, books and apps on the Play Store and receives a 30 percent commission.

Google did not respond to a request for comment.

“By forming this alliance, each company will try to take advantage of the other in different regions, with Xiaomi’s strong user base in India, Vivo and Oppo in Southeast Asia and Huawei in Europe,” said Nicole Peng, Vice President of Mobility at Canalys , “Second, it’s time to build more bargaining power against Google,” she added.

Together, the four companies accounted for 40.1 percent of global handset shipping in the fourth quarter of 2019, according to the consulting firm IDC. While Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi have full access to Google services in international markets, Huawei lost access to new devices last year after the U.S. banned U.S. vendors from selling goods and services for national security reasons.

According to Will Wong, an IDC analyst for smartphones, Chinese vendors are trying to gain a larger share of software and services as hardware sales decline. “App store, preloading apps, advertising and games are areas that could generate new revenue,” he said.

Huawei is also moving away from Google by developing its own Harmony operating system as an alternative.

On the GDSA website is the logo of Wanka Online, an Android platform for the “ecosystem” listed in Hong Kong, next to a contact person for the General Secretariat of GDSA. Wanka declined to confirm his commitment.

The GDSA could attract some app developers by attracting more attention than the already crowded Play Store, and the new platform could offer better financial incentives, according to analysts.

“Huawei, Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi make it easy for developers to increase their reach across multiple app stores to attract more developers and ultimately more apps,” said Williams.

However, managing the alliance could be challenging, said Peng. “Execution is difficult because it is difficult to say which company is more weighty and invests more in it. We have not seen the alliance model work well in the past.”