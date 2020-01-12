China’s Navy commissions the largest and “most powerful” surface warship

Loading...

The Chinese Navy launched its largest and most modern surface warship to date, the Nanchang guided missile destroyer, in the port city of Qingdao on Sunday morning.

According to observers, the launch of China’s first 10,000-ton 055 destroyer, which is expected to accompany aircraft carriers in combat groups, is a step forward as Beijing tries to move further away from its coasts and penetrate further into the western Pacific ,

The mission, launched in June 2017, marks the Navy’s leap from third generation to fourth generation destroyers, the Navy said.

Collin Koh, a research associate and maritime security expert at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore, told the Japan Times that the warship is “by far the most powerful surface fighter” in the Chinese Navy outside of its aircraft carrier.

With a displacement of more than 10,000 tons, the Pentagon did not call the 180 meter long and 20 meter wide Type 055 a destroyer, but rather a larger cruiser design. With other Type 055 planned, China is the only known country to build such a warship.

The warship’s arsenal includes 112 vertical-launch missile cells that can fire a combination of surface-to-air, anti-ship, land-based, and anti-submarine missiles, the state-run Global Times reported on Sunday.

It will be the first to go into service in 2020, according to Chinese state central television.

At an inauguration ceremony for the domestic warship, Nanchang captain Zhou Minghui informed the CCTV that the ship would now “train in all systems and subjects to improve combat capability and integrate into the PLA combat system” ,

Commissioning showed that the Navy “has now entered the era of fourth-generation destroyers,” said CCTV.

The Global Times, a Chinese naval expert quotes, said the Nanchang is expected to accompany Liaoning, China’s first aircraft carrier, which is an overhaul of a Soviet-era ship and is also based in Qingdao. He said it would probably form an aircraft carrier combat group.

The type 055 will serve as a “powerful escort” for aircraft carriers, quoted Beijing-based marine expert Li Jie. Li called the ship “very versatile” and found that it could also lead an unsupported task group that would perform “a variety of missions.”

Another military expert, Song Zhongping, told the Global Times that the Nanchang could also accompany Shandong, China’s first domestically manufactured aircraft carrier, since it is unlikely to be a permanent partner for either of China’s two aircraft carriers.

Koh repeated this assessment, saying that porting the Nanchang home in Qingdao does not necessarily mean that it will be located in a single specific location, as China’s fleets send their assets across regions.

“So the Nanchang could potentially be stationed in the East China Sea, although I don’t think it will be sent to the territorial waters off the Senkaku Islands and at best outside the 22 km border,” he said.

China regularly sends government ships around the Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands, which are also claimed by China, where they are known as the Diaoyu Islands.

Koh said, “The ship will surely attract Japan’s attention,” given its size, capabilities, and the tendency of the Navy to navigate major waterways such as Miyako Strait in Okinawa when they return from the western Pacific.

“However, I think that the ship will be monitored over time and will not be taken into account in any other way than the other PLAN ships controlled by Japanese forces,” he said.

The ship could also be worrying for Taiwan, as President Tsai Ing-wen, a skeptic of Beijing and leader of the independence-oriented Democratic Progressive Party, was re-elected one day before the appointment.

“The first Nanchang Type 055 destroyers … could be useful to block Taiwan,” Oriana Skylar Mastro, a China expert at the American Enterprise Institute think tank in Washington, told the United States Economic and Security Review Commission and China’s September Congress.

The Nanchang was launched in June 2017 and took part in a naval parade last April to mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the People’s Liberation Army (PLAN).

The mandate is seen as a reflection of a significant change in China’s deep blue water strategy aimed at safeguarding China’s sovereignty and overseas interests. Chinese military experts say this strategy requires large warships like 055 destroyers, aircraft carriers, and amphibious assault ships.

Commissioning on Sunday is the latest development in President Xi Jinping’s efforts to make the country’s military a top-notch force.

Under Xi, the Chinese military has undergone a massive modernization push to transform it into one that can protect Beijing’s interests as disputes affect relations with the United States, its neighbors, and old enemy Japan.

In 2017, Xi promised to complete the modernization of the Chinese armed forces by 2035 and to build a “world-class” military by 2050 that would be able to win wars in all theaters.

The focus on creating a more powerful combat force has caused Beijing to put money into projects like a second aircraft carrier, incorporate stealth caps into its air force, and deploy a series of advanced missiles that can hit air and sea targets from a great distance.

“China’s technological advances in ship design have begun to approach, and in some cases exceed, the levels of other modern navies,” the US intelligence agency said in last year’s annual report on Chinese military power.

“The new Renhai-class guided missile cruiser (type 055), of which several are currently under construction, will be one of the most advanced and powerful ships in the world and feature a large selection of advanced weapons and sensors developed domestically. “

Five other 055 destroyers are reported to have been launched at Dalian Shipyard, northeast China’s Liaoning Province, and Jiangnan Shipyard in Shanghai. Analysts predict that China could develop an updated version of the Type 055 that uses the latest weapon technology, such as an electromagnetic rail weapon.

