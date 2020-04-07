China’s outbreak across Wuhan ends a 76-day closure

WUHAN, CHINA –

The closure, which served as a model for countries fighting a global epidemic, ended after 11 weeks: Chinese authorities moved to allow residents of Wuhan a Sessions travel in and out of major cities where the outbreak begins.

Just after midnight Wednesday, the city’s 11 million residents will be allowed to leave without special permission required for a smartphone application from a mixed-use network. data-scans and government investigations found that they were healthy and had no contact with anyone present. to contain the organism.

Bans in the city where most of China’s more than 82,000 people are infected and more than 3,300 have been reported are declining in recent weeks. updated regularly. Newest political records on Tuesday were recorded without any new cases.

When questioned about the morality of China, the skepticism of Wuhan and its surrounding state of Hubei was successful enough that international nations adopted similar measures. .

During the 76-day closure, Wuhan residents are allowed to leave their homes only to buy food or engage in other activities that are truly needed. Some are allowed to leave the city, but only if they have information that they are not in danger and have proof of where they are going and why. Even then, the police can turn them back on by using such a machine without a stamp, preventing thousands of people from returning to their jobs outside the city.

People in other parts of Hubei have been allowed to leave the state starting three weeks ago, as long as they can provide a clean bill.

Preventive measures such as wearing masks, temperature control and restricted access to residential communities will be in Wuhan, which is Hubei city.

In a related article, the ruling Communist Party’s flag “People Daily” warned the celebration was too soon.

The paper said “This is the day that people have waited so long and it is worth the effort. However, today does not mark the final victory,” “At this time, we still to remind ourselves that when Wuhan is unprotected, we can be satisfied, but we must not rest. “

In anticipation of an outage, SWAT crews and hazmat workers are fit for patrols outside the Hankou train station, while the officers are attending the event. safety information is below the concrete surface at its entrance.

Tickets for trains departing from Wuhan to cities across China are broadcast via electronic media, with the first train leaving for Beijing at 6:25 am The line for the passengers to the city were also cut off, while loudly announcing an outbreak of the virus. measures, such as safety and wearing masks.

Wuhan is a major source for heavy industry, especially autos, and while many large plants have restarted production, small and medium-sized enterprises that provide most of the jobs still suffer. of both lack of staff and demand. The measure was set up to get them back on their feet, including 20 billion yuan ($ 2.8 billion) in loan interest, according to the local government.

China blocks people from leaving or entering Wuhan starting Jan. 23 in the middle of the night and introducing a shutdown for most of the states on the day of completion. The train service and the flight were canceled and checkpoints set the route to the central state.

Steps were strengthened as the coronavirus began to spread to China and abroad during New Year’s Eve in January, when a large number of Chinese tourists traveled.

The exact cause of the disease is still under investigation, although it is thought to be linked to the outdoor food industry in the city.

In preparation for the end of the shutdown, Party Secretary Wang Zhonglin, the highest-ranking city leader, inspected the city’s airport and train station on Monday to make sure they were ready. The city needs to “enforce safeguards in the open, maintain safety and morale and ensure safety,” Wang said.

Objective one: to ensure that the virus is not transmitted backwards, he said.

