China’s Shantou City will not ban cars, ships, and people, the state media said

Street view after the Wuhan government announced it would ban non-essential vehicles in the city center to contain the outbreak of the corona virus on the second day of the Chinese New Year in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, Jan. 26, 2020.- CNSPHOTO via Reuters

SHANGHAI, Jan. 26 – China’s coastal city of Shantou, Guangdong province, will not prohibit the entry of cars, ships, and people, but will increase disease controls such as disinfection efforts, STRTV local state media reported, reversing an earlier government statement.

The city had previously announced that it would prevent cars, ships, and people from entering the city from January 27 to prevent the spread of a corona virus that broke out in Wuhan in late 2019. This announcement cannot now be found on the Shantou City website.

Shantou, which is more than 800 km from the city of Wuhan in central China, had previously announced that it would stop operating buses, taxis and ferries after 2 p.m. – Reuters