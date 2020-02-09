File picture shows a motorcyclist driving past the entrance of Hon Hai’s headquarters, also known under the trade name Foxconn in Tucheng. – Reuters picture

BEIJING, October 11 / PRNewswire / – Local Chinese authorities have not prevented Apple supplier Foxconn from resuming production due to a coronavirus outbreak, a statement said today, which rejected an earlier Nikkei Business Daily report.

The Nikkei, citing four people familiar with the matter, said yesterday that public health experts had carried out inspections at Foxconn’s factories and told the company that the facilities were “at high risk of coronavirus infection” what make them unsuitable for restarting production.

The Longhua district in Shenzhen, where Foxconn’s largest plant is located, said in a statement on its official WeChat account on Sunday that these reports were not true and that controls were still underway, and added that the company will resume production after the inspections are completed.

On February 6, it said it received proposals from three Foxconn subsidiaries outlining how the Taipei-based company that makes smartphones for Apple and other brands is planning to prevent and fight epidemics.

The thousands of workers who work at Foxconn’s factories are required to wear masks, undergo temperature controls, and adhere to a safe food system, the statement said.

“We will communicate the situation of the resumption of the company’s production to the public in good time,” she added.

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters that tens of thousands of workers have already returned from an extended New Year’s holiday and are waiting to start working on February 10, despite the fact that the Zhengzhou, Shenzhen, and Kunshan plants do not receive resumption approval had production.

Foxconn emailed Reuters yesterday that operating plans for its plants in China would follow local government recommendations, but declined to comment on certain manufacturing facilities.

“We have received no inquiries from our customers about the need to restart production earlier than recommended by local authorities,” it said.

The Chinese economy will return to normal tomorrow after the coronavirus outbreak has forced authorities across much of the country to add 10 days to the week’s New Year holiday, amid growing concerns about an epidemic that kills over 800 people by Sunday Life had come.

Foxconn could see a “big” impact on production and delivery to customers, including Apple, if the Chinese factory stop is extended to a second week, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters earlier this week. – Reuters

foxconn