China’s total number of coronavirus deaths was 304 at the end of February | world

People from Hubei Province are waiting at a checkpoint on the Jiujiang-Yangtze Bridge in Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province, China, when the country is hit by a new corona virus outbreak on February 1, 2020. – Reuters pic

BEIJING, February 2 – The death toll from a coronavirus epidemic in China was 304 at the end of yesterday. The death toll had increased by 45 compared to the previous day.

All new deaths occurred in central Hubei province, the epicenter of the coronavirus flu-like outbreak.

There were 2,590 new infections confirmed across China yesterday, increasing the total number of infections to date to 14,380.

China faced increasing isolation yesterday with increasing global travel restrictions and flight restrictions. The epidemic has led to mass evacuations of foreign citizens as airlines stop flights. There is also a risk that the world’s second largest economy will slow down.

Around two dozen other countries and regions have reported more than 130 cases. Most of them were in people who had recently traveled to or visited the central Chinese province of Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak.

All reported deaths from the virus have so far been recorded in China.

The World Health Organization declared this outbreak this week as an internationally worrying public health emergency, but said that no global trade and travel restrictions were needed.

Singapore and the United States announced measures on Friday to ban foreigners who have recently visited China from entering their territory. Australia followed yesterday.

The Russian military should begin evacuating Russian citizens from China on Monday and Tuesday, news agencies Interfax and TASS reported.

Province locked

The number of deaths in Hubei due to the outbreak had increased to 294 by the end of February. A further 1,921 cases were found in Hubei, bringing the total in the province to 9,074.

Hubei’s provincial capital, Wuhan, where the virus is believed to have originated, reported 32 new deaths. A total of 224 people in Wuhan have now died from the virus, for which there is no vaccine.

New confirmed cases increased on February 1 at 276 in nearby Huanggang. One death was reported in the city, about 60 km east of Wuhan.

Hubei has been in virtual quarantine for a week. The streets are closed and public transport is closed. In other countries, China has increasingly restricted travel and business.

To contain the outbreak, the province extended its New Year holidays to February 13th.

But the province is not completely sealed. People walk out of Hubei across a bridge that spans the Yangtze River and enter Jiujiang City in neighboring Jiangxi Province.

Lu Yuejin, a 50-year-old farmer from a village on the Hubei side of the bridge, tried yesterday to get passage for her leukemia-affected daughter.

“Please, take my daughter. I don’t have to go … please, let my daughter go, “Lu pleaded with the police.

Her calls for help were almost drowned out by a loudspeaker that played a previously recorded message that residents were not allowed to go to Jiujiang.

Eventually Lu and her daughter were both allowed through and an ambulance was called to pick them up. – Reuters