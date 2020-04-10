China’s Wuhan to keep residents on trial as coronavirus lockdowns will be eliminated

WUHAN – China’s Wuhan city, where the global coronavirus pandemic began, is still testing regular residents despite relaxing its tough two-month break, with the country wary of a rebound in case even if it sets the display of normal economy.

Concerns remain over the flow of infected patients from abroad as well as China’s ability to see asymptomatic patients, and the Wuhan government has tried to keep the public afloat.

Feng Jing, who runs a team of community workers who care for the Tanhualin neighborhood in Wuhan, said in a government tour for journalists on Friday that they would continue to conduct extensive checks on residents.

“We carry out comprehensive heath tests daily and keep detailed records of their health status,” he said, adding that there is no possibility of asymptomatic cases in his community.

“Currently our neighborhood is a non-epidemic community – it’s been 45 days to date, so we don’t have this situation,” he said.

China reported a fall in new cases of coronavirus on Friday after leaders promised to speed up the country’s economic recovery, boost domestic demand and give more people jobs.

The country reported 42 new cases on Thursday, down from 63 the day before. Of the daily total, 38 were imported, down from 61 on Wednesday.

China’s central coronavirus government led by Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday that they would accelerate efforts to revive the economy while at the same time introducing targeted measures aimed at preventing infected people from crossing into country border.

It said China needed to “actively create favorable conditions” in order to restore economic normalcy, though it warned that there was still a danger in a case.

In Shanghai, state media have also deployed to dispel online rumors that the city has now become the “most dangerous place in the country” as thousands of people flood from Wuhan, including many. asymptomatic and recovered patients.

With the government now pledging to deploy resources to deal with dangerous areas, much of the focus has shifted to Heilongjiang, which reported 28 new imported cases crossing the border from Russia on Thursday. . So far the province has found 154 cases of infections imported.

The virus, which first explodes in the city of Wuhan in late 2019, has since spread worldwide affecting more than 1.4 million people, killing more than 87,700.

The pandemic devastated the global economy as governments imposed locks to regain its spread. (Reporting by Brenda Goh and Se Young Lee; Writing by David Stanway; Editing by Michael Perry)