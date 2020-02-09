Chinatown shooting: 2 men killed during theft at Wells

One person was arrested after two men were shot during a robbery Sunday in Chinatown on the south side.

The men, 38 and 39 years old, stood in the parking lot of an apartment complex with a 44-year-old woman at 2:13 am when someone walked up and tried to rob them in the 2000 block of South Wells Street, according to the police from Chicago.

The woman followed the robber, but the men resisted, after which the suspect fired several shots, the police said. Both men were shot in the head and declared dead on the spot. The woman was not injured.

The Cook County Medical Investigator’s Office has not released any details about the fatalities.

The shooter ran away but was caught and detained shortly afterwards in the 2200 block of South Princeton Avenue, police said. Costs are being processed.

Investigate Area Central investigators.

Two men were shot during a raid on February 9, 2020, in the 2000 block of South Wells Street in Chinatown. Carly Behm / Sun Times

