Chinatown shooting: Alvin Thomas, 20, accused of fatal double shooting

A 20-year-old man was charged with a double murder Sunday in Chinatown.

Alvin Thomas, from South Shore, faces two crime counts of first-degree murder, the Chicago police said.

He was arrested around 2:27 am Feb. 9 in block 2100 of South Archer Avenue, police said. He was identified as the person who shot two men at 2:13 am on the same day in the 2000 block of South Wells Street, police said.

Huayi Bian, 36, and Weizhong Xiong, 38, stood in the parking lot of an apartment complex with a 44-year-old woman when Thomas reportedly walked upstairs and tried to rob them in the 2000 block of South Wells Street, according to police and medical Cook County Research Office.

The woman followed, but the men resisted, at which point Thomas reportedly fired several shots, the police said. Both men were shot in the head and declared dead on the spot. The woman was not injured.

Thomas must appear in the bond court on Tuesday.

