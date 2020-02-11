Chinatown shooting: Alvin Thomas did not hold bail in double murder during theft

Nearly 100 friends and neighbors of two men died during an apparent robbery last weekend in Chinatown, packed into the gallery of a Tuesday courtroom where the accused murderer appeared for his first hearing.

Alvin Thomas, 20, from South Shore, faced two counts of first-degree murder in the early morning shooting Sunday in the 2000 block of South Wells Street when he appeared for his first hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court Building.

Thomas, dressed in jeans and a hooded sweatshirt, stopped during the hearing with his hands behind his back and showed no emotion whatsoever.

Thomas was on probation at the time of the shooting after his conviction for a robbery in 2018, according to judicial archives.

Judge Arther Wesley Willis ordered Thomas in that case to have imposed a violation of his probationary period, and Thomas denied the bail on the basis of the latest allegations.

After the hearing, friends and neighbors Huayi Bian, 36, and Weizhong Xiong, 38, said they had been destroyed by the senseless shootings. Xiong’s wife, 44, was too distraught to attend the hearing, they said.

The two men were “really good-hearted, hard-working people,” Wilson said. “And for this to happen, it’s just wrong. There was no reason for that.”

He added, “We are all affected. We have all cried and we are all angry.”

The three had gone out for dinner and had just parked in the parking lot of an apartment complex around 02.10 am, Thomas told the court.

Thomas approached their car and shot Xiong in the head several times while he was sitting in the passenger seat of the car, the prosecutors said. His wife ducked down and stepped under the car, where she saw her husband’s body move beside the parked vehicle, the prosecutor said.

Thomas then started wrestling with Bian and Xiong’s wife heard multiple gunshots while Thomas fired again and killed Bian, prosecutors said.

According to officials, about $ 10,000 was found on Bian’s body.

A second witness saw Thomas running from the parking lot, the prosecutors said.

Thomas was arrested about 10 minutes later and re-entered Chinatown Square in the 2100 block of South Archer Avenue and a 9 mm gun was found, as well as Thomas’ bloody shoes, prosecutors said.

An assistant public defender for Thomas said he lives with his wife and two-year-old son while working for UPS and taking online GED courses.

Thomas’s next court date was February 24.