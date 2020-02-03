Chinatown store owner said, `` Don't give me coronavirus '' after coughing on the London Underground

Since the deadly coronavirus epidemic in China, fear has set in as last week, the World Health Organization officially declared the virus to be a global health emergency.

During the same week, the first two cases of coronavirus in the UK were also confirmed, which caused panic in the country over the level of risk the disease could pose.

Although the virus has not yet reached London, Chinese business owners based in Chinatown have explained to MyLondon the challenges they have faced since the announcement of the coronavirus epidemic.

Some have said that business owners have reported a 50% loss of business since the outbreak.

Chinatown is usually crowded at this time of year as the New Year celebration ends

Paul Sam, 36, who runs a restaurant, Shy Xiangge said, “Because most Chinese people are in Chinatown, people are very afraid to come.

“I feel upset, but what can I do? We understand why fewer people are going out. We can only wait for the coronavirus to decrease and I hope people will come back.”

Mr. Sam’s sentiment is shared across the Chinatown Strip, with many restaurants having seen more empty seats since the epidemic. Some workers have even experienced racist behavior around London.

Leonard Chan who works in Dumplings Legend shared an open discrimination he received on the London Underground.

Chan said: “When we wear masks, people think we have the virus. We feel there is discrimination.

“Are you trying to infect me?”

“I was going to grab the Tube and I coughed, then this guy said,” Are you trying to get me infected? “I didn’t say anything, there was nothing I could do about it.

“I’m sad about the discrimination, but I can understand that people don’t want to get the virus. They have to understand that not all Chinese-looking guys are from China, I’m from Malaysia.”

Chinatown business and restaurant owners quickly revealed how quiet the area has been and how it has affected business in recent weeks.

Chinese New Year was just over a week ago, so this time of year would generally see heavy attendance across Chinatown.

Tina Ling, who oversees the restaurant, One +, said that some restaurants have started to let go of staff due to her calm.

Ms. Ling said, “The whole city of China has been the same, it is not occupied.

“If it lasts too long, it will be a big problem, many people will start losing their jobs.

“Some of my friends have already been cut off from their restaurants because it’s so quiet.”

So far, there have been no deaths from coronavirus in the UK, and the two infected are being treated at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Newcastle.

There has not yet been a case in London and Ruby, a supervisor at the Chatime restaurant, believes that the coronavirus “is not a big problem”.

“It is good to be careful about these things because they spread so quickly, but it does not matter, a very small percentage die.

“It’s certainly a lot calmer and you can see the difference on weekends. It has affected people going out.”

Some restaurateurs also share Ruby’s temper and insist that even if it’s calm, things will return to normal “in a month or two”.

One restaurant owner, who preferred not to be named, said, “This (coronavirus) is happening, but what can we do. We have to keep working and in a month things will be back to normal.

“If that doesn’t improve, we will have to find new jobs.”

.