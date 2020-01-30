Chinaviruses worry about mixed income on Wall Street money

US stocks fell today as fears of a further slump in the Chinese economy from the coronavirus epidemic increased and mixed earnings by technology companies also weighed on sentiment. – Reuters picture

NEW YORK, Oct. / PRNewswire / – US stocks fell today as fears of a further slump in the Chinese economy due to the coronavirus epidemic eased, and mixed earnings from technology companies also detracted from sentiment.

The flu-like virus, which claimed 170 lives in China and spread to over 15 countries, has disrupted global travel and prompted several companies to stop operating in China and shake financial markets around the world.

The major US stock indexes are on their way to their second weekly decline. Large companies such as Apple Inc. and Starbucks Corp. warn of a financial shock due to operational disruptions.

The World Health Organization emergency committee will meet again on Thursday to decide whether the virus should be declared a global emergency.

“The biggest concerns we had last year were the uncertainty in trade policy and slower global growth, and we expected global growth to accelerate,” said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida.

“So it’s (the epidemic) kind of a setback. But the valuations were pretty high, so it’s an excuse for the markets to take profits.”

The US Department of Commerce previously reported that the domestic economy grew at an annualized rate of 2.1 percent in the fourth quarter, which was in line with economists’ expectations, but annual growth of 2.3 percent failed to meet Trump’s 3 percent target -Government.

At 9:53 a.m.CET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.18 percent to 28,681.29. The S&P 500 fell 0.35 percent to 3,261.85 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.13 percent to 9,263.10.

Overall, analysts expect earnings for S&P 500 companies to remain unchanged in the fourth quarter, compared to a 0.6 percent decline at the start of the season, Refinitiv data.

The Microsoft Corp. helped the Dow and Nasdaq grow 2.9 percent after exceeding quarterly earnings expectations due to Azure Cloud Computing sales growth.

Tesla Inc stock rose 11.3 percent after the electric car maker posted a profit for the second year in a row as vehicle deliveries hit a record high.

One of the major declines was Facebook Inc., which had to give up 6.2 percent that growth would slow further as the business grew and saw quarterly spending rise.

Altria Inc declined 6 percent after the tobacco company announced another $ 4 billion charge for its investment in Juul Labs Inc.

Declining emissions exceeded the number of advanced users with a ratio of 2.03 to 1 on the NYSE and 1.88 to 1 on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index posted 22 new 52-week highs and 12 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 24 new highs and 56 new lows. – Reuters