Chinese airlines are poised for post-coronavirus revenge attack as tourist bookings rise ahead of Labor Day

Chinese airlines are about to face a “revenge trip” in the coming weeks, as growing bookings for annual Labor Day holidays and demand from residents returning home from quarantine have helped them recover. 40% of their traffic.

Regional carriers such as Guizhou Airlines, Fuzhou Airlines and China United Airlines, China Eastern Airlines’ low-cost units, have added new routes across the country, according to CAAC News, a newspaper run by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC). United has added 25 routes, eight of which depart from the new Daxing airport in the Chinese capital.

“Chinese carriers hope to be able to make a turn during the Labor Day holidays,” said founder and president of the Aeronautical Research Institute Lei Zheng, adding that airlines tend to make seasonal scheduling adjustments. “If they have a good recovery during the month of May, they can be well prepared for the summer, one of the two most profitable seasons besides the Lunar New Year.”

The recovery in air travel, supported by a easing of the coronavirus epidemic in mainland China, was welcomed by news for a sector that suffered first quarter losses of 39.82 billion yuan (5.6 billion dollars). USA) due to the 53.9 percent drop in passenger traffic.

Infographic: everything you need to know about the global coronavirus pandemic

The pandemic that was first reported in the capital of Hubei province, Wuhan, central China, in December, caused 143,697 victims worldwide and sickened more than 2 million people in the most recent count. China, the first epicenter of the pandemic, has 83,373 confirmed cases and 3,869 deaths from illness eventually.

At the height of the outbreak in China a month ago, the aviation regulator grounded most of the aircraft, limiting each airline to an international weekly route with a 75% capacity. As the daily workload of coronavirus infections has dropped to single digits, carriers have resumed their services, increasing average aircraft usage to 2.8 hours per day, compared to 9 hours per day before the Covid pandemic -19, according to Flight Master, a Chinese travel intelligence and data company.

Labor Day holidays in China begin on May 1st and last until May 5th, an annual break that usually marks the first peak for traveling and shopping on the calendar after the Lunar New Year. Flights are resuming to destinations with a lighter workload of coronavirus infections and where local authorities have been lifted or are implementing less draconian isolation and quarantine measures than some of the most severely affected cities.

Beijing-based United said it has resumed services in Kunming, Urumqi and from Shijiazhuang to Dalian, among the 88 flights it flies across the country, to provide more options for tourists during the high season. Operating a fleet of 57 aircraft, United’s new routes include tourist hotspots such as the capital of Kunming’s Yunnan province, the capital of Hainan province of Haikou and Manzhouli in the northeastern province of China Heilongjiang.

Guizhou Airlines and Fuzhou Airlines have also launched new routes to tourist hotspots such as Sanya in Hainan, Guilin in Guangxi, Huai’an in Jiangsu and the capital of Chengdu’s Sichuan province, CAAC News said.

Rising passenger traffic is pointing to a “U-shaped recovery” in the airline industry rather than an “L” trend, according to a report by China International Capital Corporation (CICC).

“We expect passenger traffic for domestic flights to be flat in June (compared to last year), to weaken during the peak of the summer season and to decrease by about 20% in 2020,” said CICC, using the 2003 Chinese outbreak. severe acute respiratory syndrome or Sars, as the basis of his analysis. Passenger traffic on international flights from mainland China will plummet by about 50% this year, and is unlikely to recover until December, according to the bank.

.