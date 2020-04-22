Chinese bailout of virgin Australia in the air amid HNA home debt problems, tighter control over foreign investment

A rescue of Virgin Australia, the first aviation victim in the Asia-Pacific region due to the global coronavirus pandemic, is under a cloud of uncertainty between the financial problems among its majority-owned Chinese investors, and the strengthening control over foreign investment by the authorities.

The Brisbane-based airline last week went to the voluntary administration with a debt burden of less than $ 5 billion ($ 3.15 billion), after failing to try to get a lifeline from shareholders and the Australian government. The procedure is similar to the Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection filing of the United States, the first major victim in the region after the coronavirus epidemic.

The top three Chinese carriers, namely Air China, China Southern Airlines and China Eastern Airlines, were considering buying shares in the troubled courier, Australian media reported earlier this month citing anonymous sources.

“It is difficult for HNA Group to save itself now, its cash flow is insufficient to sustain its livelihood, the possibility of increasing foreign investment is extremely low,” said Qi Qi, associate professor at Guangzhou Civil Aviation College, shrugging off the likelihood that the HNA plows more money into the affected Australian courier.

“The HNA group is under government management,” he said. “It is not so likely that it will continue to expand in the aviation sector” with the industry’s latest upheaval round.

The HNA group did not respond to calls or respond to emails immediately seeking comments on its position on the potential restructuring plan.

The group actually holds a 19.86% stake in Virgin Australia, based on its financial report from September last year, while the Shandong Nanshan Capital-based private investor held 20.01%. Etihad Airways and Singapore Airlines each owned about a fifth share.

The bailout by Chinese investors is in doubt as the cash-strapped HNA group itself is officially under the de facto state department, having accumulated around $ 707 billion in debt from a decade of insane global buying.

The group sold goods to collect money, including an office tower in Shanghai, as reported this week. Part of its revival plan is said to involve the three major state-controlled Chinese couriers, according to media reports.

“Chinese airlines may be interested in buying shares in Virgin Australia,” said Diao Weimin, a professor at China’s Civil Aviation Management Institute in Beijing. However, “the three major airlines in China are state-controlled, such an acquisition would not simply be based on the market, but should be approved by the authorities,” he added.

The failure of Virgin Australia, which competes with Qantas as a full service airline, came when the Covid-19 pandemic forced global carriers to land most of their fleet while the industry forecast losses of US $ $ 314 billion this year.

The Australian treasurer will have the final say on Virgin Australia’s debt reorganization, according to Craig Parker, senior director at S&P Global Ratings in Sydney. The company on Tuesday cut Virgin Australia’s CC rating from CCC with a negative outlook.

The government tightened foreign investment restrictions last month by reviewing all positions amid the pandemic because “it is concerned that aviation activities are cheap due to stock markets and economic dislocation,” Parker said in an interview. .

“HNA’s participation will be negotiated after the administrator reaches an agreement with creditors because share holders remain the last in the hierarchy of where things would be redistributed,” he said.

The Chinese aviation industry shrinks when the pandemic causes first-quarter losses of $ 5.6 billion

The collapse of global travel could reduce HNA’s footprint in the aviation sector, with financial hardship that could depress the value of its stake. Virgin Australia shareholders should endure some pain, said Kelly Amato, Sydney director at Fitch Ratings.

HNA and Virgin Australia formed a strategic commercial alliance in 2016, with the first time to increase its international aviation portfolio while Virgin was looking to capitalize on a boom in spending to bring more Chinese tourists to the country.

“Now it could be an opportunity for HNA to sell the stake to ensure abundant liquidity,” said Diao, a professor at the Civil Aviation Management Institute. “If there are companies that want to buy HNA’s stake, it would be beneficial for HNA.”

