Chinese central bank injects 1.2 trillion yuan of liquidity into the market

The People’s Bank of China will inject 1.2 trillion yuan (about 228 billion Cdn) of liquidity into the markets through reverse repurchase operations as the country fights the new corona virus.

The aim of the measure is to maintain the liquidity of the banking system and the stability of the monetary market during the virus check period, according to a statement published on the bank’s website on Sunday.

It also said that the total liquidity in the banking system is 900 billion yuan (171 billion Cdn) higher than in the same period in 2019.

The bank has also announced a series of measures to increase monetary and credit support for companies that help fight the virus, such as medical companies.

A reverse repo is a process whereby the central bank buys securities from commercial banks by bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

China’s death toll from the virus rose to 304 on Sunday amid warnings from the World Health Organization that other countries should be prepared in case the disease spreads to their population.

Government figures released Saturday showed an increase of 45 in the death toll and 2,590 in the number of cases for a total of 14,380, well above the number infected in the outbreak of SARS 2002-03, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, which broke out in southern China before it spread worldwide.

