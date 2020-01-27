Chinese coronavirus authorities are building two hospitals to deal with the outbreak

Authorities in the Chinese city, which is at the center of the fatal coronavirus outbreak, are building two hospitals for the growing number of patients infected with the disease.

Wuhan is building the hospitals, one with 1,500 beds and one with 1,000 beds, to handle the nearly 28,000 confirmed cases across China.

The first hospital is scheduled to be completed next Monday, just 10 days after the project started.

The building is modeled on the SARS Xiaotangshan Hospital in Beijing and will be a prefabricated structure on a 25,000 square meter site.

The deadly virus comes from the Chinese province of Hubei and the death toll is currently 80 people.

Construction machine sits at the site of a field hospital on January 26 in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. (Getty)

According to the National Health Commission, 2,744 cases were confirmed overnight. The youngest patient is a nine-month-old girl in Beijing. China also reported five cases in Hong Kong and two in Macau.

South Korea confirmed its fourth place today. Scattered cases have also been confirmed in Thailand, Taiwan, Japan, the United States, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Nepal, France, Canada and Australia.

A 21-year-old woman is the fifth case of coronavirus in Australia. She flew to Sydney on Thursday with flight MU749.

“She traveled back by plane, a direct flight from Sydney to Wuhan. She was picked up at the airport and apparently received the information sheet that reads,” If you feel uncomfortable, look for help, and these are the signs and symptoms ” Said Dr. Kerry Chant, chief health officer of NSW, today.

About 24 hours later, she developed symptoms and when they got worse, she went to the emergency room.

There are currently four confirmed cases in New South Wales: the young woman and three men aged 53, 43 and 35.

Heavy equipment works on a construction site for a field hospital in Wuhan in the central Chinese province of Hubei. (Chinatopix via AP)

There is a confirmed case in Victoria. Four cases are currently under investigation in Western Australia.

Australian Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy said there is still no evidence of human-to-person transmission outside of Hubei Province in China.

“It was like a horror movie”

Patients waiting in long queues to see a doctor at an existing Wuhan hospital said they feared they would infect others with the virus before seeking medical help.

“There is no more space, the staff is overwhelmed, there is a shortage of medication and patients have to take care of themselves,” a patient told AFP.

Another person described “many deaths” in the hospital. He expressed concerns that the bodies were not removed properly.

“It was like a horror movie,” he said.

The National Health Commission said it is bringing medical teams with it to deal with the outbreak. The Chinese military deployed 450 medical personnel, some with experience of previous outbreaks, including SARS and Ebola.

The new virus belongs to the coronavirus family, which includes colds, but also more serious diseases such as SARS and the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome.

The new virus causes cold and flu-like symptoms, including cough and fever, and, in more severe cases, shortness of breath and pneumonia.

The disease first appeared last month and is believed to have spread to people with wildlife sold at a Wuhan food market.

The Chinese authorities have temporarily banned wildlife trade and urged the public not to eat wildlife meat.

Across China, 15 cities with a total population of over 57 million people – more than the entire South Korean population – have been completely or partially closed.

Wuhan himself was effectively quarantined, and all routes inside and outside the city were closed or heavily regulated. The government announced that it would send an additional 1,200 health workers – along with 135 medical personnel from the People’s Liberation Army – to help the city’s congested hospital staff.

China has extended the New Year holidays to February 2 to prevent people from traveling and spreading the virus further. Almost all mass celebrations for the festival have been canceled, and the authorities have asked people to avoid traditional large family gatherings.

The government’s reaction shows the severity of the emerging crisis. The Chinese Communist Party Standing Committee – the country’s top political body, headed by President Xi Jinping – has taken direct control of the operations. According to state media, Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang arrived in Wuhan on Monday to visit local hospitals.

More than $ 2.3 billion in government funds have been allocated to the crisis.

David Heymann, chairman of a World Health Organization (WHO) committee that collected data on the outbreak, said Thursday the virus spreads more easily from person to person than previously thought.

“We are now seeing the spread of the second and third generations,” said Heymann.

Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt told national broadcaster ABC Radio today that Canberra is working on a plan to get 100 “young Australians” out of Wuhan.

“We are working to ensure that these Australians are supported and that we are there. We are also working, as in other countries, to secure their ability to return to Australia,” said Hunt.

Since the Wuhan virus was first identified in December, Chinese and international scientists have been studying it intensively, tracking its origin and working on a vaccine to combat it.

Officials from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Monday that they had successfully isolated the virus in environmental samples from a seafood and wildlife market in Wuhan, which are believed to be the cause of the virus Outbreak are.

According to Xinhua State News Agency, 33 of the 585 environmental samples collected at Wuhan’s Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market contained the coronavirus nucleic acid.

Of these samples, 31 came from the area of ​​the market dedicated to the sale of wild animals, the CDC announced.

The Chinese authorities announced on Sunday that wildlife trade will be suspended nationwide as experts work to ensure that the government imposes permanent restrictions or even a ban.