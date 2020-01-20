Chinese coronavirus: confirmation of human-to-human transmission

BEIJING – The head of a team of Chinese government experts said on Monday that human-to-human transmission was confirmed during the epidemic of a new coronavirus, a development that suggests the possibility of faster and more rapid spread large.

Team leader Zhong Nanshan, a breathing expert, said two people in south China’s Guangdong Province had caught the virus from family members, official media said. Some medical workers have also tested positive for the virus, the Chinese daily China Daily reported.

The late evening announcement closed a day on which authorities announced a sharp increase in the number of confirmed cases to more than 200, and the Chinese leader urged the government to take all possible measures to combat the ‘epidemic.

“The recent outbreak of new coronavirus pneumonia in Wuhan and elsewhere must be taken seriously,” said President Xi Jinping in his first public statement on the crisis. “Party committees, governments and relevant departments at all levels should give priority to the life and health of people.”

Xi’s remarks were reported by state TV CCTV at 7:00 p.m. dissemination of information in the evening.

In Geneva, the World Health Organization announced that it would convene an emergency committee meeting on Wednesday to determine whether the epidemic warrants being declared a global health crisis.

Such declarations are generally made for epidemics of serious diseases that threaten to cross borders and require an internationally coordinated response. Previous global emergencies have been declared for crises, including the ongoing Ebola epidemic in the Congo, the emergence of the Zika virus in the Americas in 2016 and the Ebola epidemic in West Africa in 2014.

The spread of viral pneumonia comes as the country enters its busiest travel period, when millions of people board trains and planes for the Lunar New Year vacation. The epidemic reportedly started at the end of last month when people picked it up from a fresh market in central China’s Wuhan.

Wuhan health officials said Monday that 136 more cases had been confirmed in the city, bringing the total to 198. Three died.

Authorities elsewhere have also announced cases for the first time in other Chinese cities.

Five people in Beijing and 14 in Guangdong were also diagnosed with the new coronavirus, CCTV said Monday evening. In total, seven suspected cases have been discovered in other parts of the country, notably in the provinces of Sichuan and Yunnan in the southwest and in Shanghai.

Zhong said the two people from Guangdong did not go to Wuhan but fell ill after family members returned from the city, the China Daily reported.

The epidemic has put other countries on the alert as millions of Chinese travel to the Lunar New Year. Thai and Japanese authorities have already identified at least three cases, all of which involve recent trips from China.

South Korea reported its first case on Monday when a 35-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan tested positive for the new coronavirus a day after arriving at Incheon Airport in Seoul. The woman was isolated in a public hospital in Incheon City, just west of Seoul, the Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement.

At least half a dozen countries in Asia and three US airports have begun screening incoming airline passengers from central China.

Videos posted online show people in protective gear checking the temperatures of airline passengers arriving in Macau from Wuhan one by one. A man named Yang, who works for the Macau Health Bureau, confirmed by telephone that such checks were taking place in southern China.

Canada’s chief medical officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, said additional signage will be in place in the coming days at Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver airports. There will also be additional screening questions at customs electronic kiosks to ask people if they have been to areas with a coronavirus and if they have flu-like symptoms.

“So the Chinese lunar year is coming as a precaution of abundance, which is why we are publishing additional information for travelers,” said Tam.

Many of the first cases of coronavirus were linked to a seafood market in Wuhan, which was closed after investigation by the authorities.

Since hundreds of people who have come into close contact with diagnosed patients have not gotten sick, the municipal health commission maintains that the virus is not easily transmitted between humans.

China’s National Health Commission has said experts believe the current epidemic is “avoidable and controllable”.

“However, the source of the new type of coronavirus has not been found, we do not fully understand how the virus is transmitted, and changes in the virus still need to be closely monitored,” the commission said in a statement on Sunday.

Coronaviruses cause illnesses ranging from colds to SARS or severe acute respiratory syndrome. SARS first infected people in southern China in late 2002 and has spread to more than two dozen countries, killing nearly 800 people. The Chinese government initially tried to conceal the severity of the SARS epidemic, but its concealment was revealed by a senior doctor.

“At the start of SARS, the information was delayed and concealed,” said a columnist for the National Times Global Times. “This kind of thing should not happen again in China.”

“We have made great strides in medicine, social management and public opinion since 2003,” said the editorial.

Xi called on government departments on Monday to promptly publish information on the virus and to deepen international cooperation.

China has notified and maintained close communication with the World Health Organization and other affected countries and regions, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said during a regular media availability.

Wuhan also adopted measures to control the flow of people leaving the city, said Geng.

The virus behind the current epidemic is different from those previously identified, Chinese scientists said earlier this month. The first symptoms of the new coronavirus include fever, cough, tightness in the chest, and shortness of breath.

On the Weibo social media platform, which is widely used in China, people have posted prevention tips such as wearing masks and washing hands. State television CCTV recommended staying warm, increasing physical activity, eating lightly, and avoiding crowded places. Some people have said that they have canceled their travel plans and are staying home for the Lunar New Year.

