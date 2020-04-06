Chinese coronavirus number is a bitter joke

A spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Health called the Chinese coronavirus a “bitter joke” at a media conference on Sunday.

“It seems China statistics are a bitter joke, as many in the world thought this is like the flu, with less deaths. This (impression) was based on reports from China and it now looks like China made a joke. bitter with the rest of the world, “said spokesman Kianush Jahanpur, according to Radio Farda, the Persian subsidiary of Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty. (RFE / RL).

“If in China they say a two-month epidemic is under control, one should really think,” Jahanpur added.

In response to the statement on Twitter on Sunday, Chang Hua, the Chinese ambassador to Iran, told Jahanpur that he should follow daily news conferences “carefully to draw conclusions,” according to Radio Farda. Chang also instructed the Iranian official to “show respect for the truths and great efforts of the people of China.”

In response to Chang on Twitter, Jahanpur also said that the Iranian Ministry of Health also held daily press conferences which “will be useful to honorable ambassadors and the media in all countries, especially in friendly countries”.

Jahanpur later tweeted: “Scientific topics cannot and should not be mixed with politics. Based on the epidemiological information from Chinese researchers, 11 academic bodies around the world thought that at least Type A flu was worse than coronavirus. Today’s conclusions show otherwise. “

مباحث علمی رو هیچگاه نه میتوان و نه باید با # سیاست آمیخت ،

همه محافل آکادمیک دنیا بر پایه اطلاعات اپیدمیولوژیک و گزارش محققین # چین, حداقل آنفلوآنزای تیپ A را از ویروس نوپدید # کرونا وخیم تر قلمداد کردند, امروز یافته ها خلاف این را نشان میدهد, به یافته های خودی اطمینان بیشتری داریم

– Kianush Jahanpur (@drjahanpur) April 5, 2020

Many media reports in recent days have called into question China’s numbers. China on Sunday claimed that in Wuhan, the epicenter of Wuhan’s coronavirus pandemic, only 2,500 people had died, while the death toll is much higher in Europe and the United States.

Deaths per million people in Spain and Italy are around 250. China claims that its official deaths per million are only two. In the United States, deaths per million were 26 on April 4.

Iran has also been accused of lying about its true coronavirus numbers. Many believe that Iran has lessened its first coronavirus outbreak due to its hesitation to cut ties with China, one of its closest political and economic allies. Thus, Iran’s departure from the typical facade of cooperation with China underscores the seriousness of the coverage.

Ministry of Health spokesman Jahanpur has also called official Iranian coronavirus numbers. On March 19, Jahanpur reached the site and admitted to the world through social media that Iran was recording a new coronavirus death every ten minutes. The following week, on March 23, Jahanpur opposed a public funeral for Iranian terrorist leader Hossein Assadollahi, in which thousands gathered to challenge themselves with measures of social detachment from coronaviruses.

In the press on Monday, China’s official coronavirus number was 82,665 infections and 3,335 deaths. However, in late March, Radio Free Asia (RFA), also a subsidiary of Radio Farda, published a report estimating that there were 46,800 deaths in Wuhan alone, based on information from cremations projected at local funeral homes.

As of Monday, the press had 60,500 infections and 3,739 deaths. According to the National Resistance Council of Iran, a dissident group had killed more than 19,500 people across Iran on Monday.