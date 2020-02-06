Chinese doctor Li Wenliang first to warn against coronavirus dies

A Chinese doctor detained by Chinese authorities after trying to sound the alarm for the deadly coronavirus has died.

Dr. Li Wenliang died after contracting the new 2019-nCoV virus, according to Chinese media.

Li, a 34-year-old ophthalmologist from Wuhan Central Hospital, expressed his concerns the same day that Chinese authorities confirmed that they were investigating 27 cases of viral pneumonia. Officials at the epicenter of Wuhan – the capital of Hubei Province, where millions of people are now trapped in an unprecedented blockage – have sent an “urgent notice” to all hospitals about the existence “obscure cause pneumonia”.

Chinese doctor Li Wenliang, 34, confirmed on Saturday that he had contracted the deadly disease. Photo / Weibo

READ MORE:

• Premium – Coronavirus: New Zealanders among hundreds of unemployed foreign pilots in China

• Coronavirus: 70 new deaths in one day in the “Ground Zero” virus

• Coronavirus evacuation flight: approximately 60 people do not board

• Coronavirus: Chinese Consul General in Auckland says some countries overreact

The advisory ordered all departments to immediately compile information on known cases and report them through their chain of command. But he did not mention SARS or a coronavirus.

Li had published an extract from an RNA analysis of “a SARS coronavirus” and large colonies of bacteria in a patient’s airways, according to a cat transcript that he and other members of the cat then shared online.

On January 1, the Wuhan Public Security Bureau sent a summons to Li and the other accused to stir up the rumors. The detentions were reported on “Xinwen Lianbo”, a television news program watched by tens of millions of people.

Police responded to the public news agency Xinhua with a frightening warning.

“Police Call On All Internet Users To Avoid Making Rumors, Not To Spread Rumors, Not To Believe Rumors,” Wuhan Authorities said, adding that they encouraged users to “build a harmonious cyberspace together , clear and bright “.

As authorities cracked down, the epidemic quickly worsened in an information vacuum. Wang Guangbao, a surgeon and popular science writer in eastern China, later said that speculation about a SARS-like virus was rife around January 1 in medical circles, but detentions deterred many, including understood himself, to talk about it openly.

“The eight posters seized made us all feel that we were in danger,” he said.

Li was released by Wuhan police on January 3 after signing a document acknowledging that he had committed “illegal acts”. The doctor, who did not immediately respond to the Washington Post on Tuesday, later told CNN that his family “would worry” about him “if I lost my freedom for a few days”. CNN said it was able to leave the police station in about an hour.

The Wuhan Huanan Wholesale Seafood Market, where a number of people linked to the market fell ill with a virus, is closed in Wuhan, China. Photo / AP

He hurried back to work to see sick patients – and worked “normally” for a while, he wrote on Weibo, caring for patients with the new coronavirus.

On January 10, he coughed.

The next day, wrote Li, he had a fever and on January 12, he was in the hospital. The tests for the virus he scanned returned negative, but he found it difficult to breathe and move.

China had not yet declared an emergency. It would happen on January 20, as more than 400 million Chinese people were preparing to return home to mark the Lunar New Year. Renowned pulmonologist appeared in state media to report that the new virus is spread between people, and Chinese President Xi Jinping called for rapid information sharing and “determined efforts” to contain the virus .

Within days, Wuhan and several neighboring cities – an area the size of Washington State with more than 50 million inhabitants – were locked. Authorities have run to accommodate an increasing number of patients, working to build whole new hospitals.

In this Wednesday, February 5, 2020, photo, medical workers in protective gear are helping patients diagnosed with coronaviruses upon their arrival in a temporary hospital in Wuhan. Photo / AP

Li confirmed on his Weibo account on Saturday that he had been officially diagnosed with the virus.

Li’s death was confirmed by the official newspaper Global Times, which published the news on his official account on social media.

The post was then deleted after receiving thousands of comments.

The death was also confirmed by the World Health Organization, which tweeted that they were “deeply saddened” by his death.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Li Wenliang. We must all celebrate the work he has done on # 2019nCoV – @DrMikeRyan

– World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) February 6, 2020

– Additional reports, Washington Post

.