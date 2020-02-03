Chinese doctor reprimanded by authorities for text message warning about coronavirus

A doctor who issued a warning about the coronavirus outbreak was arrested and reprimanded by the Chinese authorities for sounding the alarm.

When the disease struck seven patients in a hospital in late December, Dr. Li Wenliang texted in a group conversation saying, “Quarantined in the emergency room.”

One recipient replied, “So scary. Is SARS coming back?”

In the middle of the night, officials from Wuhan, the epicenter of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, arrested the doctor and asked why he shared the message, according to the New York Times.

Three days later, he was forced to sign a declaration acknowledging that his text constituted “illegal behavior”.

On December 31, Dr. Li’s message was shared outside the online group, leading the police to interview eight people – all doctors – for spreading “rumors” about the virus.

Shortly after, the Xinhua news agency issued a public warning: “The police are calling on all Internet users not to fabricate rumors, not to spread rumors, not to believe rumors.”

On the same day, Wuhan officials announced that 27 people had mysterious pneumonia, but said there was no reason to be alarmed. At this stage, local residents had still not been informed of the transmission of the virus. In a statement, health officials called the disease “preventable and controllable”.

Travel to and from Wuhan was blocked on January 23, with the city’s last flight to Australia arriving more than a week ago.

Chinese officials will later be criticized for publicly downplaying the virus and being too slow to act.

HOW LONG HAVE OFFICIALS RESPONDED?

The first case of coronavirus was discovered in early December. Over the next few weeks, local authorities downplayed the threat and prevented people from spreading “rumors” about it online. Their main priority was to control the story around the epidemic.

On January 1, police closed the wholesale market at Huanan Seafood and disinfected it.

But city officials remained optimistic about the matter in public statements, claiming that they had stopped the virus at its source and suggesting no evidence of spread between humans.

But by the end of the first week in January, hospitals were crowded with people with the same symptoms.

The Times notes that cases included members of the same family, which clearly shows that the disease spread through human contact.

However, local authorities have not sounded the alarm. On January 7, Wuhan mayor Zhou Xianwang made a speech praising his health plans for the city. The viral epidemic received no mention.

On January 13, Thailand reported the first confirmed case of the virus outside of China.

It was not until a week later, on January 20, that Chinese leader Xi Jinping finally made his first public statement on the epidemic.

To date, the virus has killed at least 305 people and infected more than 14,300 worldwide as it continues to spread beyond China.

It has made its mark in at least 25 countries and territories, including 12 cases in Australia.

A GROWING GAME

There is now a growing wave of anger in China over the way the authorities have handled the epidemic.

Over the weekend, Beijing News released a video that appeared to show government employees taking supplies that had been donated to medical personnel who were helping to fight the virus.

The Wuhan government released a statement that personnel attending an emergency supplies meeting on Saturday had “received masks and other related protective supplies” from the Chinese Red Cross, which oversees the donations.

“We will further standardize the collection, storage and distribution of protective equipment for frontline workers … Thank you to the media for their attention and supervision,” said the statement.

According to The Guardian, this fueled a violent reaction against the Chinese authorities.

“These supplies are for doctors, not government,” said one speaker.

“Shamelessly … Have dignity. The whole country is watching,” wrote another.

This occurs when people are struggling to buy masks and other protective equipment across the country.

Dr. Li himself has been infected with the coronavirus. He released a follow-up statement on Weibo, which angered even more people.

“Everything is settled now. It’s finally confirmed,” he wrote.

He wrote in another article: “I saw a lot of support and encouragement online for me, which really helped my emotional state. Thank you all.”

WHY WERE THE OFFICIALS SO SLOW TO RESPOND?

The inability of Chinese officials to deal with the crisis immediately is linked to the country’s policy.

Javier Hernandez, Beijing correspondent for the New York Times, said that China’s authoritarian culture had allowed the crisis to take hold.

“China’s authoritarian culture has in many ways paved the way for this crisis,” he said on The Times podcast The Daily. “For decades, China has built this ruthless system in which if you are a Communist Party official, you are supposed to be almost perfect. If something goes wrong, you are the one who will take responsibility and fall.”

As a result, the Chinese authorities fear to attract Beijing’s anger, and their instinct is therefore to conceal all that is negative in the hope that Mr. Xi and his entourage will not hear about it.

“This has created an incentive system where local officials are afraid to speak of bad news,” said Hernandez. “They fear that if they are guilty of something wrong, they will lose their power. In a situation like this, the incentive is therefore to conceal, to conceal, to delay and to try to resolve these problems by yourself, hoping that maybe no one will ever hear about it. “

For months and months, local Chinese authorities wanted to prevent the health crisis from being reported early.

“Instead, they tried to hide it, to see if they could deal with it secretly and maybe no one would find it. Maybe Beijing would not find it. But ultimately, it is broken.”

China has said it will make many changes to its system after SARS. He said he would expand his disease reporting system… they promised to be more transparent in the dissemination of data and other things. “

But according to Hernandez, even the SARS epidemic could not stem China’s authoritarian culture, which only worsened during Xi’s reign and made people more afraid of being associated with it. bad news.

“He has established himself as the most powerful leader since Mao. He is someone who always talks about this great ascending moment for China, in which China will be this superpower, and everything that goes against it of Xi’s vision of this harmonious resurgence in China to be seen as a problem and those responsible for it will pay the consequences, “he said.

“When I was there in Wuhan, I could feel fear invading all sectors of society. There were people like paramedics who were afraid to question the official statistics. The hospitals did not want to test the patients for fear of knowing the results. ” They didn’t want to be seen as speaking out or making the truth about this unsavory story available to the public. They are afraid of being considered responsible for this crisis. They don’t want to stand out. “

Adam Ni, a Chinese researcher at Macquarie University, said that the prestige and legitimacy of the Communist Party were at stake when the virus took hold.

His response to such incidents – known in party parlance as “sudden incidents” – is essential to the approval and survival of the party.

“Having realized how serious this is and how potentially destabilizing it is for the party, he is now trying to fully mobilize resources to deal with the crisis,” he said. “In the end, the Chinese people are likely to judge the party harshly despite their efforts at narrative control.”

He noted that the leader’s “prestige” was “likely to take a hit,” saying that the stakes were high for Mr. Xi at the moment.

Ni said the Chinese leader would be “showered with glory” if things went well.

“It is a high risk, a high reward for him,” he said.

