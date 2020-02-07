Chinese doctor who raised the alarm about coronavirus dies of the disease

A Chinese doctor who had problems with the authorities because they had given an early warning of the corona virus outbreak died Friday after the onset of the disease in early January, a hospital reported.

The Wuhan Central Hospital said on its social media account that Dr. Li Wenliang, a 34-year-old ophthalmologist, “unfortunately was infected during the fight against the pneumonia infection of the new coronavirus infection.”

“We regret and regret this,” it said.

The outbreak, centered in Wuhan, has now infected more than 28,200 people worldwide and killed more than 560, according to the latest figures released by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The death toll from the mainland coronavirus outbreak has reached 636 from the end of Thursday, an increase of 73 from the previous day, the National Health Commission said.

Out of the total rise in tolls, central Hubei province – epicenter of the outbreak – reported 69 deaths, including 64 in the provincial capital Wuhan.

Across mainland China, there were 3,143 new confirmed infections on Thursday, bringing the total to 31,161 so far.

Li was reprimanded by local police at the end of December for “spreading rumors” about the disease, according to news reports.

He had told a group of Chinese social media doctors and the WeChat messaging platform that seven cases of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) had been confirmed linked to a fish market in Wuhan, which was believed to be the source of the virus.

A look at the Wuhan International Conference and Exhibition Center on Tuesday. Health authorities started to convert three existing sites into temporary hospitals to receive patients who were infected with the corona virus. (Getty Images)

Within half an hour after it was announced earlier on Friday that Li was in critical condition, the hospital received nearly 500,000 responses to his social media post, many of which hoped that Li would come through. One wrote: “We are not going to bed. We are here waiting for a miracle.”

Li belonged to a number of medical professionals in Wuhan who tried to warn colleagues and others when the government did not, the New York Times reported earlier this week. It said that after the mysterious illness affected seven patients in a hospital, Li of them in the online chat group December 30 said, “Quarantined in the emergency department.”

Another chat participant responded by asking, “Will SARS be coming again?” – a reference to the 2002-03 viral outbreak that kills hundreds, the newspaper said.

Wuhan health officials called on Li in the middle of the night to explain why he shared the information and the police later forced him to sign a statement admitting he had “illegal behavior,” the Times said.

“If the officials had previously disclosed information about the epidemic,” Li said in an interview in the Times via text message, “I think it would have been much better. There should be more openness and transparency.”

Newborn infected

Meanwhile, a newborn became the youngest known person infected with the virus, with the child confirmed positive just 36 hours after birth, the authorities said.

“The baby was immediately separated from the mother after birth and was given artificial food. There was no close contact with the parents, but the disease was diagnosed,” said Zeng Lingkong, director of neonatal disorders at Wuhan Children’s Hospital. Chinese media.

Zeng said that other infected mothers gave birth to babies who had tested negative, so it is not yet known whether the virus can be transmitted in the womb. That “needs further investigation,” he said.

Also on Thursday, China completed the construction of a second new hospital to isolate and treat patients and move people with milder symptoms to improvised quarantine centers in sports arenas, exhibition halls and other public spaces.

Chinese medical workers and security personnel are standing at a checkpoint while the country is struck by an outbreak of the new corona virus in Anqing on Thursday. (Thomas Peter / Reuters)

The 1500-bed hospital, specially built to address the outbreak, was completed in Wuhan days after a 1,000-bed hospital with prefabricated units and isolation rooms began to take patients.

Wuhan also operates a further 132 quarantine sites with more than 12,500 beds, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

Authorities are racing to increase the number of beds in Wuhan and the rest of the hard-hit Hubei province, where the healthcare system is so overwhelmed that some hospitals have been sent away from hospitals and sent home, increasing the risk of spreading the virus to others .

All in all, more than 50 million people are under virtual quarantine in Hubei in an unprecedented – and unproven – attempt to control the outbreak.

French scientists are trying to find an effective treatment against the new SARS-like corona virus. From Thursday the total number of confirmed cases in Europe was 31. (Jeff Pachoud / AFP / Getty Images)

In Hong Kong, hospital workers demanding a closure of the Chinese mainland border stopped a fourth day. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced a 14-day quarantine of all travelers entering the city from the mainland, but the government refused to completely close the border.

While the vast majority of deaths and infections have occurred in China, more than 200 people with the disease have been reported in more than two dozen other countries, including Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea and the United States.

The National Health Commission of China said the number of infected patients that was “discharged and healed” was 1,153. No details have been given, but milder cases have been observed in younger, healthier people.

Canada, Europe report cases

In Canada, a British Columbia health official has announced two new suspected corona virus cases.

Provincial health officer Bonnie Henry said the new patients are men and women in their thirties.

Both are linked to the second suspected case of coronavirus in the Vancouver Coastal Health region that was announced Tuesday.

The paramedics of the Departmental Health Unit of Santa Cruz perform a containment exercise on Thursday at Viru Viru International Airport in Bolivia. (Aizar Raldes / AFP / Getty Images)

Great Britain, Germany and Italy announced more cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Europe to 31.

An Italian citizen also tested positive for the virus Thursday, a health ministry spokesperson said. This is the third confirmed case in Italy after two Chinese tourists found the virus last week.

The man was one of 56 Italian subjects repatriated from Wuhan this week. Those who have been evacuated from China are kept in quarantine for two weeks on a military base south of Rome.

The 13th confirmed case of Germany, announced by the Bavarian Ministry of Health, was the wife of an employee who was previously diagnosed with the virus.

Two of their children are among those who are infected. Neither they nor their mother show symptoms.

The other two cases in Germany tested positive after arriving on an evacuation flight from China last weekend. In Germany, all but three cases are related to Webasto, supplier of car parts, whose headquarters near Munich were visited by a Chinese colleague.

British authorities confirmed the country’s third case and said the patient did not contract the virus in the UK. The other two cases are a Chinese student studying at the University of York in England and a relative of that student.

The new virus belongs to the coronavirus family with MERS and SARS and it causes fever, cough, shortness of breath and, in severe cases, pneumonia.