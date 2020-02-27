chinese-‘duck-army’-will-assist-pakistan-combat-locusts

BEIJING – China is preparing to dispatch a 100,000-powerful military of ducks to assistance Pakistan combat a large locust infestation, a community newspaper claimed Thursday.

The legion of lotus-eating waterfowl will be sent from the eastern province of Zhejiang adhering to the previously dispatch of a team of Chinese professionals to Pakistan to recommend on a reaction to the infestation that is currently being known as the worst in 20 many years, the Ningbo Night Information reported.

China deployed ducks, whose organic diet program features insects, to fight a related infestation in its northwestern location of Xinjiang two a long time in the past, reportedly with appreciable efficiency. Their use is both of those a lot considerably less high-priced and environmentally damaging than the use of pesticides, the paper quoted Zhejiang Provincial Institute of Agricultural Technological innovation researcher Lu Lizhi as declaring.

Ducks are also far more suited to the endeavor than other poultry, these kinds of as chickens, Lu explained.

“Ducks like to stay in a team, so they’re less difficult to regulate than chickens,” he claimed. A duck is also capable of feeding on more than 200 locusts for every working day, compared to just 70 for a rooster, Lu stated. “They have three-instances the fight functionality,” he added.

Phone calls to the provincial govt push business looking for confirmation of the report rang unanswered Thursday and a amount offered for the publicity section at the agricultural sciences institute was continuously engaged.

Pakistan was invaded by the locust swarm very last yr, which proceeded to lay waste to the country’s cotton crop and is now menacing the wheat harvest.