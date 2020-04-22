Chinese e-commerce giants Giants Alibaba, JD offer booking offers for Covid-19 tests

The services have been launched in China to speed up the diagnosis of the disease, and the city of Wuhan, the main center for the spread of the disease, will be unlocked.

Reuters Shanghai

latest update: April 22, 2020, 4:30 PM IST

Companies have announced that Chinese e-commerce giants Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and JD have launched each of the purchasing services for COVID-19 tests.

Users looking for “Coronavirus Nuclear Acid Test” in Taobao or Tmall, the two main e-commerce sites in Alibaba, go to a page that offers appointment appointments on nearby sites.

Prices depend on the city, where tests in Shanghai cost 180 yuan ($ 25.42) and testing in Beijing cost 258 yuan. They are available in nine cities, but Alibaba plans to expand.

JD.com, one of China’s main competitors Alibaba, launched a similar booking platform for testing in Beijing last week.

On Saturday, Beijing officials ordered people to leave Wuhan and return to accommodation in Beijing to undergo a nucleic acid test before quarantine ends.

Several cities and counties have also announced that the Coronavirus test will be available to citizens voluntarily, rather than just because of their travel history, only those that need to be tested by the government.

Many other countries facing coronavirus have been severely short of hospital kits. Diagnostic companies inside and outside China are trying to boost research production of laboratory products.

