Chinese families faced high debt risk before the coronavirus hit

Chinese urban households had already been burdened with debt before the Covid-19 epidemic, according to a central bank study that launched new alarms about the financial risk the country is facing.

The survey, published by the People’s Bank of China, examined 30,000 families nationwide last October. It was the first national survey to measure the size of household debt released to the public by the central bank in recent years.

About 56.5 percent of the families surveyed reported debts, but the survey said that middle class wages, young mortgage holders and small business owners faced the greatest risks.

The survey results were released Friday by China Finance, a central bank affiliate magazine.

Ownership contributed 59.1 percent of household assets, a higher percentage than in the United States, but also accounted for three quarters of liabilities with the average family having a mortgage of 389,000 yuan.

The quality of the assets held was another concern.

Only 20.4 percent of the assets held by these families were financial assets, which means that it is difficult for them to turn them into liquid assets in an emergency.

The average debt ratio, though excluding real estate and other real estate, was 44.6 percent, and more than half of households with debt saw the ratio exceed 100 percent.

“Although household debt-to-GDP ratios (9.1 per cent) are overall stable, assets are low in liquidity and present certain liquidity risks,” the central bank warned.

The debt-to-GDP ratio for low-income families was worse. About 792 households, or 2.5 percent of the sample, had fewer than 100,000 yuan of assets, but their debt-to-GDP ratio of 30.7 percent was far higher than the national average of 9.1 percent.

About 0.4 percent of respondents were subjected to severe financial stress as their activities were insufficient to pay their debts.

“Most of those families do not have properties or cars, but a small amount of deposits. They were mainly self-employed and therefore do not have a stable source of income. Once accidental events are encountered, the default repayment risk will be high”, said the poll.

To resist the Covid-19 shock, Chinese authorities have ordered financial institutions to provisionally defer their principal loan repayments.

Financial regulators also stepped up credit support for small and private businesses with a 1.8 trillion yuan relaunch program, targeted cuts to the required reserve ratios and provisional cuts to hedging relationships.

Meanwhile, the government has expanded the social safety net by distributing 3.71 billion yuan of price subsidies to low-income families and has provided benefits to 2.38 million people who have been laid off.

The survey showed that families who run small businesses were highly exposed to debt before the epidemic.

Millions of small businesses – such as convenience stores, diners, barbers and traders – have been forced to close during the blockade to stop the spread of the coronavirus that causes Covid-19.

Analysts said their revenues were still well below pre-coronavirus levels despite government efforts to revive the economy.

However, they still have to pay invoices such as employee rent and salaries.

The economy faces additional risks if cautious consumers refuse to start spending again.

“The persistent fear of a coronavirus return and uncertainty about income and job losses will weigh on consumption in the coming months,” Oxford Economics economists Louis Kuijs and Tommy Wu wrote in a statement earlier this week.

Many economists have applied for direct subsidies for these affected families and small business owners.

Yao Yang, principal of the National Development School of Peking University, applied for a 1,000 yuan grant for each Chinese citizen through special treasury bonds.

The increase in household debt could reduce the country’s recovery plan for consumption, as dozens of cities have issued consumer vouchers to take advantage of private spending.

The leverage of Chinese households, measured in terms of debt to gross domestic product, has increased rapidly since 2008.

The ratio reached 54.4 percent by the end of September 2019, an increase of 36.5 percentage points over the past 11 years and already surpassing Germany, according to the Bank for International Settlement.

Consumption contributed 57.8 percent of last year’s growth. But it was hit hard in the first quarter, with social retail sales down 15.8 percent. Urban disposable per capita income fell 3.9 percent year-on-year to 11,691 yuan in the first quarter, while per capita spending fell 9.5 percent to 6,478 yuan.

