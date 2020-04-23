Chinese investors have become increasingly aware of the new foreign investment rules in India

REUTERS / Denmark Sedighi / Photo file

Strict laws were not surprising, as other countries also protect the sale of corporate assets during the outbreak of the virus, but this is about investing in countries that share borders with India.

Reuters New Delhi

latest update: April 23, 2020, 6:10 PM IST

India’s plan to screen foreign direct investment from neighboring countries has worried Chinese companies that such studies could affect their projects and delay trading in one of Asia’s most lucrative investment markets.

Strict laws were not surprising, as other countries also protect the sale of corporate assets during the outbreak of the virus, but this is about investing in countries that share borders with India.

Unlike its neighbors Pakistan, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal and Bhutan, China has significant capital in India.

In March, Chinese companies invested $ 26 billion in existing and planned investments in India, and the world’s second most populous country will emerge as an important market for everything from cars to digital technology, the Brookings Institution said in March.

Chinese automakers Great Wall Motor and SAIC of MG Motor have a big bet on India, and tech giants Tencent and Alibaba have boosted the growth of Indian digital payment companies Paytm, BigBasket grocery and Ola Walking Giant.

The new regulations contain a ban on “opportunistic” seizures during the outbreak of the virus, which has hurt Indian businesses, but government sources say they are also applying for Greenfield investments. China has called the rules “discriminatory.”

“Some Chinese investors have already ‘ignored the issues,'” said Vibauk Kakar of L&L, an Indian law firm.

“Any Chinese investor is worried that any government approval could take months,” said Kakar, who advises several foreign companies and investors.

He said this would affect India’s digital jobs, which have no budget to deal with the Crown Virus crisis.

According to four thought-provoking sources, MG Motor and Great Wall are concerned about the policy and its possible implications for future investment programs.

While MG began selling cars in India last year, it has not yet completed $ 650 million in India. The Great Wall has not yet begun production in India, but said it plans to invest $ 1 billion in February.

“It doesn’t make sense, but it doesn’t change investment plans,” said a source close to Chinese automakers in India.

MG Motor and Great Wall did not respond to a request for comment.

A well-known Indian handicraft brewery, about $ 50 million away from the financing of the bridge, which includes Chinese investors, could be delayed due to the new rules, said an industry source with direct knowledge. Bira did not respond to a request for comment.

Anti-China verdict

A government official told Reuters that the Indian Ministry of Industry was considering several questions since the policy was implemented over the weekend, but no decision had been made.

The new laws govern people in a country that shares a land border with India. Reuters reports that such foreign direct investment is now needed by the government, meaning that they will not be able to follow the so-called automated route and will also apply to Hong Kong investments.

The policy exacerbates the risk of strained relations between the two countries and the growing anti-Chinese sentiment in India before the coronavirus spread.

Companies are constantly struggling with consumer perceptions that Chinese goods are of poor quality, and that attitudes have worsened with the release of the coronavirus epidemic from China around the world.

“Domestic startups should not trust any Chinese budget because there is enough local capital,” said Ashwani Mahajan of Swadeshi Jagran Manch, a Hindu nationalist group close to India’s ruling party.

“We have more reasons to oppose China. Now there is a general feeling against China, and secondly, we have said that Chinese goods are not of poor quality,” Mahajan said.

Amitabh Kant, chief executive of federal think tank Nitty Avig, defended investment screening and rejected the idea of ​​targeting China.

“We didn’t say anywhere that we wanted to limit Chinese investment. They were a big player in the story of the Indian startup,” Kant told CNBC TV18.

[Tags ToTranslate] Ashwani Mahajan [t] Bira Beermaker [t] Chinese companies [t] crisis coronavirus [t] covid-19 [t] Great Wall of India [t] India [t] MG Motor [t] niti aayog [t] ] swadeshi Manger Jagrani