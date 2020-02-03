Chinese markets are slumping as the number of coronaviruses increases

February 3 (UPI) – The markets in China were hit on Monday when the Asian nation was hit by a coronavirus outbreak that killed 362 people worldwide.

Chinese health officials announced Monday that 57 people have died since the previous day, increasing the death toll in China to 361. The Philippines also confirmed the first death outside of China on Sunday.

Markets in China have been closed for the lunar new year since January 23, long before the mysterious new virus killed more than two dozen people and almost a week before the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency. However, when they opened on Monday morning, Shanghai stocks plunged 8.7 percent and Shenzhen stocks fell 9 percent. This was China’s worst day since August 2015.

Bloomberg reported that more than 2,600 stocks exceeded the 10 percent daily limit.

The People’s Bank of China said it put $ 173 billion in its economy on Monday to maintain the “adequate and adequate liquidity” of its banking system while the country is trying to prevent the outbreak from becoming an epidemic.

The bank also lowered the 7-day reverse repo rate from 2.5 percent to 2.4 percent and the 14-day rate from 2.65 percent to 2.55 percent, a press release said.

“The situation is terrible and China’s economy will be hit hard,” said AxiCorp chief market strategist Stephen Innes, told the South China Morning Post.

The market slump is due to Chinese health officials saying the coronavirus outbreak claimed more than the 349 deaths caused by the outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome, better known as SARS, from 2002 to 2003.

The number of confirmed cases across the country grew from 2829 to 17,205 on Sunday, Chinese health authorities said. In Hubei Province, the epicenter of the outbreak, 2,103 of the new cases and 56 deaths were recorded, 41 of which were reported in Wuhan, where there is believed to be a seafood and animal market where the virus originated.

Health officials said 2,296 patients remain in serious condition, while 476 other patients are cured and discharged from the hospital.

Wuhan has been under increasing closures since January 22, extending to all major cities in Hubei, where 62 million people live. Countries are trying to get their citizens back from the province as travel restrictions tighten and airlines massively cancel flights to Hubei region.

According to Taiwan News, Chinese officials have given permission to the first group of 200 Taiwanese citizens trapped in Wuhan to leave the country through Wuhan Tianhe International Airport.

Canada also said it chartered a flight to evacuate its citizens from Wuhan, where the airspace is currently closed.

The aircraft is ready and will land in Hanoi, Vietnam, before being used for Wuhan as soon as it receives permission from China, Global Affairs Canada said in a statement.

The plane was chartered after 325 Canadians in Hubei asked for help to leave the country. Canadian government officials and military personnel were on their way to Hanoi and were applying for a visa from the Chinese government to enter Wuhan.

Returning Canadians undergo a health check before boarding, in flight, and upon arrival at the airport in Trenton, Ontario, about 105 miles east of Toronto, according to State Department officials.

Those in need of medical attention will be transferred to the health system upon arrival, while officials, including staff and flight attendants, will remain under medical supervision at Trenton Airport for 14 days, officials said.

“The Canadian government takes the health and safety of Canadians at home and abroad very seriously,” said Foreign Minister François-Phillippe Champagne. “We are taking steps to return Canadians from Wuhan, China, while ensuring that appropriate measures are taken to prevent and limit the spread of the novel corona virus.”

More than 25 countries have reported at least one confirmed case of the virus. To prevent the virus from spreading further, countries restrict access to travel for Chinese nationals and those who have recently visited the Asian nation.

In New Zealand, a temporary entry ban was imposed on all foreigners traveling to or from mainland China to prevent the spread of the disease to the island nation.

The restriction applies to all foreign travelers who have left China after Sunday, 14 days and is checked every 48 hours, according to New Zealand.

The Maldives introduced similar entry restrictions on Monday for all foreigners arriving at one of their entry points from China, despite having suspended incoming direct flights from the Asian nation.

The restrictions are due to Air New Zealand adding its name to the growing list of airlines canceling flights to China by ending the Auckland-Shanghai route with immediate effect by March 29, a media release said.

Meanwhile, India confirmed its third coronavirus case, known as 2019-nCoV, on Monday, according to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.