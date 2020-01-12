Loading...

BEIJING – Chinese state media have accused Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen of “dirty tactics” and fraud after being re-elected with a landslide victory in a stunning reprimand from Beijing’s campaign to isolate the self-governed island.

Tsai, who has positioned herself as a defender of liberal democratic values ​​against an increasingly authoritarian China, secured a record victory in Saturday’s presidential election.

However, the Chinese state media tried to downplay their victory and questioned the legitimacy of Tsai’s campaign.

“This is obviously not a normal choice,” the official Xinhua news agency said in an English-language editorial on Sunday.

Tsai and her Democratic Progress Party used “dirty tactics like deception, oppression, and intimidation to get votes and to show off their selfish, greedy, and evil nature,” she added.

In a Chinese-language editorial, Xinhua accused Tsai of buying votes and said that “external dark forces” were partly responsible for the election result.

Beijing, who has vowed to conquer Taiwan one day – by force if necessary – hates Tsai for refusing to recognize the idea that Taiwan is part of “one China”.

Over the past four years, the Chinese government has increased economic, military, and diplomatic pressure on the island in hopes of persuading voters to support Tsai’s opposition.

However, the tactics of the strong poor failed and drove voters into the Tsai DPP, partly due to China’s harsh response to months of violent protests against Hong Kong pro-democracy.

Chinese state media have accused Tsai, who frequently calls the Hong Kong protests as a warning of Beijing-controlled Taiwan, of fear.

Tsai and her party “orchestrate tensions,” the nationalist Global Times wrote on Saturday.

At the end of 2019, the Taiwanese head of government “willfully exaggerated the so-called threat from mainland China and at the same time slandered Han Kuo-yu’s connections to mainland China”.

Chinese state media also dismissed Saturday’s election results as an anomaly in the long-term relationship between Taiwan and the mainland, with Xinhua describing Tsai’s victory as “coincidence”.

“The fact that the Chinese mainland is getting stronger and the island of Taiwan is getting weaker is an inevitable reality,” added the Global Times.

“Knowing and following reality is the only possible option for the peaceful development of Taiwan.”

