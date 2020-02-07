Chinese mother receives visa after her son’s death

A Chinese mother failed to say goodbye to her dying son because her Australian visa was tragically not approved in time.

Xing Lan Ren feared that she would not be able to see her only son, Xiao Li, until his life support in Melbourne was stopped because the coronavirus travel ban blocked her entry into Australia.

The 22-year-old was declared brain dead on Monday after his car collided with a truck in Gippsland on January 27 and left him in critical condition at the Royal Melbourne Hospital.

Xiao Li came to Australia on a working holiday visa and lived in both Queensland and Victoria. (Supplied)

The hospital confirmed that the Chinese citizen recently died before the federal government issued his mother’s visa this afternoon.

Acting Immigration Minister Alan Tudge said that mechanisms are in place to allow discretion under compassionate circumstances.

“I can announce today that Xiao Li’s mother has received this tourist visa and will therefore come to Australia,” said Tudge.

“Usually we ask people to quarantine for 14 days after they arrive in Australia.

“In this case, we will work very closely with her to ensure that she can still see her son and properly deal with funeral arrangements and other matters that she needs to deal with.

“So I am happy with this result, I think it is a compassionate result for her. She will undoubtedly grieve very seriously and our thoughts will certainly be with her.”

Xing Lan Ren attempted to apply for an Australian visa after the crash, and followed up on processing her application within two business days at a quoted price of $ 1,145.

But less than three days later, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced Australia’s ban on entry from mainland China for at least two weeks.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt has since warned that the ban is expected to go beyond February 15.

The Chinese citizen’s life support will soon be switched off. (Supplied)

Family friends have joined forces and filed a petition against Bundestag member Gladys Liu asking that Ms. Ren and her brother Shi Luming be granted an exception despite the travel ban.

The Change.org petition launched by Simon Lee generated nearly 3000 signatures.

“We are committed to issuing Ms. Ren and Mr. Shi’s temporary visa so that they can visit Mr. Li (Ms. Ren’s son and Mr. Shi nephew) at the Royal Melbourne Hospital intensive care unit; and Ms. Ren and Mr. Shi in defiance The travel restrictions are allowed to enter Australia, “it said.

It is believed that Mr. Li came to Australia a year ago on a working holiday visa and originally worked on a farm in Queensland before moving to Victoria.

Ms. Ren originally told a Chinese news agency that she absolutely wanted to be reunited with her son.

“My family is completely in the dark and now I want to see the (son) for the last time, but Australia has banned travel,” she told Sydney Today.

“I really don’t know what to do.”

Coronavirus cases continue to increase worldwide, with 24,630 confirmed cases, including 15 cases in Australia.

Before the travel ban was imposed, a doctor at the Royal Melbourne Hospital wrote a signed letter of support for the couple’s visa application.