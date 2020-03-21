Chinese nationals avoid travel bans

On Friday, President Trump took a crucial step in protecting American citizens during the coronavirus pandemic. Completed the closure of land ports in the United States for non-essential traffic. In other words, he closed the front door.

But the back door is still open. Due to the inaction of Congress for decades, the vast majority of the southern border remains unprotected. More than 1,000 miles of border with Mexico have no effective barriers to stop pedestrian traffic.

In times of global pandemic, it is essential that our country be able to control who enters and to be able to control those who do. Now, more than ever, borders are important.

As I wrote in January last year, there was a massive increase in the number of Chinese nationals sneaking into the Mexican border. In 2019, the number of Chinese migrants captured on the southern border of the Rio Grande Valley (RGV) sector increased by 85%, from about 700 to more than 1,300.

Thousands of Chinese nationals successfully entered the country on the southern border in 2019. In 2019, none were screened for coronavirus. No evidence, no quarantine, nothing.

Unfortunately, that huge flow of Chinese illegal aliens has created travel networks that other Chinese nationals have been able to use to circumvent the ban on travel from China that President Trump wisely announced on January 31.

And it’s happening As of this writing, according to Border Patrol figures, more than 350 Chinese nationals have been taken at the southern border since January 1.

And for all the illegitimate aliens caught, it can be assumed that three entered without being trapped. This means that more than 1,000 Chinese nationals have already entered illegally this year, most of them after Chinese travel ban was launched.

As long as our border remains open, no travel ban will be fully effective. This is a powerful lesson in this crisis. We hope Congress will learn it and finalize the funding for the program whole south border wall as soon as possible.

Kris W. Kobach served as Secretary of State for Kansas from 2011-2019. An expert in immigration law and policy, he co-authored Arizona’s immigration law SB-1070 and represented in federal court the ten ICE agents who sued to stop Obama’s 2012 DACA executive .