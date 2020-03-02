chinese-netizens-criticize-keeping-tokyo-marathon-amid-virus-outbreak

BEIJING – Some Chinese net customers expressed disbelief and criticism in excess of Sunday’s Tokyo Marathon, calling the final decision to hold the event despite the coronavirus outbreak a “death would like.”

As day-to-day an infection figures in China keep on to fall subsequent unparalleled containment measures, there is a escalating expectation among the Chinese citizens that other nations around the world should take identical actions and make sacrifices to stop the unfold of the deadly virus.

All around 200 elite competition ran in the Tokyo Marathon just after the epidemic compelled organizers to scale again the race, slashing all-around 38,000 general class runners.

Inspite of encouragement to observe the race through broadcast, an believed 72,000 spectators stood alongside the route in central Tokyo, lots of of them wearing protecting face masks.

Such a turnout prompted stunned Chinese netizens to mockingly commend the Japanese for their fearlessness and capacity to proceed burying their heads in the sand as portion of an “ostrich policy” in combating the epidemic.

Posts with the hash tag “ostrich policy” acquired tens of 1000’s of likes accompanied by hundreds of discouraged responses about Japan’s so-named carelessness.

“The Japanese are not afraid. They believe it is just a poor chilly,” a user wrote on Weibo, the Chinese equal of Twitter.

“The Chinese folks have finished a heartbreaking job to stop the unfold of the virus to individuals around the world, but the athletes do not treatment,” wrote an additional. Many basically commented “death desire.”

All over 960 bacterial infections have been verified in Japan, such as a lot more than 700 folks who had been aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship that was quarantined in Yokohama.

Amid quickly growing outbreaks in neighboring Japan and South Korea, the Chinese govt has strengthened restrictions against inbound vacationers, decreasing flights between China and the two countries and re-enforcing a 14-day quarantine and observation on all people today coming into cities like Beijing and Shanghai.