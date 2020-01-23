Chinese New Year: Find your zodiac sign and make these delicious spring rolls

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – The Chinese New Year is coming and 2020 is the year of the rat.

The Lunar New Year falls on Saturday, January 25th, and people around the world will wear red to bring good luck, eat delicious meals, set up decorations, and hand out red envelopes and other gifts.

This year marks the year of the rat, the first of all zodiac animals. The people born this year are considered intelligent and quick-witted.

To find your zodiac sign, you can use this helpful tool online.

And if you plan to celebrate the year of the rat, there is a recipe that might help.

People at the Ha Long Bay Restaurant in Pinellas Park stopped by the studio on Thursday and showed Gayle and David how to make fresh spring rolls.

Happy New Year!

FRESH SPRING ROLL

INGREDIENTS

1 lb or 20 medium cooked shrimp, peeled and halved lengthways

½ pound of cooked, clean pork and cut into thin rectangular slices

Chop ½ lettuce thinly

Cut 1 cucumber into medium-thick strips

1 whole onion (chopped)

30 leaves of mint

10 pieces of chives

1/2 bag of angel hair vermicelli

10 rice paper skin

Peanut Butter Sauce:

1/4 cup of creamy peanut butter

1 tablespoon of hoisin sauce

2 teaspoons of soy sauce

1 clove of garlic, pureed (or about 1 teaspoon chopped)

1 teaspoon of sriracha sauce or a chili-garlic sauce, optional for spices

Optional garnish: Sprinkle with crushed peanuts

MANUAL

1. Prepare the dip sauce: Whisk everything in a bowl or stir until smooth with a food processor. Add 1-2 tablespoons of warm water or until you have reached the desired thinness. Place in a serving dish / baking dish and set aside. Sprinkle crushed peanuts on top to serve.

Second Prepare the rice paper casings: Make sure every ingredient in the summer bun is cooked / chopped / cooked before proceeding with this step. ready to roll as the rice paper can no longer roll for a long time after being rolled out. Pour warm water into a large bowl or 9-inch square. Dip the rice paper wrapper in warm water, one at a time, immediately remove it from the water and lay it flat on a work surface such as a large plastic or ceramic plate or cutting board.

Third Fill the roles: Follow the instructions to lay the ingredients so your spring roll looks good: 4 shrimp, 2 pieces of pork, 3 peppermint leaves, sliced ​​lecture, cucumber, and a little vermicelli. Remember not to stuff the roll too full. Start small and add more as you roll as you go.

4th Roll them: Roll everything up tightly. To do this, carefully fold in the rice paper on the side, pull up the bottom of the roll and roll over the filling. Then roll and use your hands to stow the stuffing as you go. It’s basically like rolling a burrito! Remember you want a very close role. Do not stack the roll to avoid sticking and tearing the roll. You can separate by food wrap or wax paper.

