Chinese New Year in London: everything you need to know, including timetables, events, travel and weather

It is the year of the rat and, as in previous years, London will do everything to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

Incredibly, the festival is a free event, so if you just want to stick your nose in or spend the day there, you can do whatever you want.

Activities for kids at live shows and a parade with incredible food to try, it’s a great day to participate.

Here is everything you need to know about this exciting event in the capital.

Where do the celebrations take place?

The West End will explode with celebrations for Chinese New Year, the event taking place from Shaftesbury Avenue to Trafalgar Square.

There will also be many incredible dining options in Chinatown, as you might expect.

Chinatown will be a little busier than that on Sunday

(Image: Oli Scarff / Getty Images)

Activities, entertainment and other entertainment are also found in Leicester Square and on Charing Cross Road.

Basically, if you head to the West End, you will find what you are looking for.

When are the celebrations?

The Chinese New Year is always between late January and early February, and London tends to organize events as close to the day as possible.

This year, Chinese New Year is Saturday January 25 and the London Chinatown Chinese Association has decided to hold the event the next day, Sunday January 26.

The day will start quickly at 10am with the parade. Entertainment will start in Trafalgar Square from 11 a.m. and then there will be activities around the West End from 12 p.m.

There will be dancing, music, activities, food and more

(Image: Justin Tallis / AFP / Getty Images)

What’s going on in Chinese New Year in London?

There is so much going on for the Year of the Rat.

The parade is an explosion of colors made up of floats handcrafted with lions and Chinese dragons. It starts at 10 a.m. on Charing Cross Road, north of Trafalgar Square, and then heads to Shaftesbury Avenue.

Trafalgar SqYou are

The fun begins at 11 am and includes screenings, a thanksgiving ceremony, firecrackers, speeches and the traditional Lions’ Viewpoint ceremony. You can watch traditional dragons and lions dances and enjoy other dances and music on stage. There will be activities for children at the National Gallery.

West End Steps

There will be special performances, activities and workshops from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The talent and community area will focus on emerging artists, the family area will include cultural activities for all and there will also be a martial arts and culture area.

Dragons will be everywhere

(Image: Justin Tallis / AFP / Getty Images)

Chinese district

You can watch lion dances and the lucky silver god and sit down for a traditional Chinese New Year meal.

Trip

The West End and all the neighborhoods around the celebrations will be very busy and it is therefore likely that the metro stations in this neighborhood will also be crowded.

If you want to risk the bustling trains and stations, the nearest London Underground stops are Piccadilly Circus, Leicester Square, Charing Cross and Covent Garden.

If you want to reach slightly quieter stations, you can head to places like Embankment, Green Park or Tottenham Court Road, which are only a few minutes’ walk away.

weather

The weather is not too bad for Sunday celebrations.

The bottom line is that it shouldn’t rain, according to the Met Office.

Other than that, it looks like it will be a pretty dull day with cloud loads but a maximum of 10 ° C, so it could certainly be worse, although you still need to conclude.

Do you have a story for us? Email lucy.skoulding@reachplc.com

