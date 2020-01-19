Chinese officials confirm 17 new cases of coronavirus

January 19 (UPI) – Chinese officials confirmed 17 more coronavirus cases on Sunday as the country prepares for a busy lunar new year trip.

Health officials in Wuhan City, where all 62 cases of the disease have occurred, said that patients had symptoms such as fever and cough before January 13.

They said that three of the people were “seriously ill” and would continue to look for suspected cases and carry out spot checks.

The Chinese National Health Commission made its first statement on the outbreak, saying it was “avoidable and manageable” while the virus source addition had not yet been found and the route of transmission had not yet been mapped.

“Close monitoring of possible mutations is still required,” the Commission said.

China’s central government has also charged the outbreak for the first time in an online statement with the aim of defying “rumors” about the spread of the corona virus.

The Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said the virus is not a severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and denied that hospitals outside of Wuhan had been secretly treating people infected with the virus.

Three U.S. airports in San Francisco, New York, and Los Angeles began screening on Friday to detect the corona virus.

At least two people have died from the virus, and cases of travelers from Wuhan have been reported in Thailand and Japan.