Chinese Olympic swimmer Solar Yang delivered an 8-calendar year doping ban | China news

By
Kevin Yazzie
-
chinese-olympic-swimmer-solar-yang-delivered-an-8-calendar-year-doping-ban-|-china-news

<pre> <pre>Chinese Olympic swimmer Sun Yang delivered an 8-year doping ban | China news</p> <p>

%MINIFYHTML5f4bc3d2b084aae2e1a84e69520f506511%
%MINIFYHTML5f4bc3d2b084aae2e1a84e69520f506512%

China's most well known athlete, the 3-time Olympic swimming winner Sunshine Yang, received a greatest ban of eight a long time for breaking anti-doping guidelines.

He was well been given by some of Sun's fellow athletes who experienced protested from his most the latest victories.

%MINIFYHTML5f4bc3d2b084aae2e1a84e69520f506513%%MINIFYHTML5f4bc3d2b084aae2e1a84e69520f506514%

Paul Rhys of Al Jazeera reports.

%MINIFYHTML5f4bc3d2b084aae2e1a84e69520f506515%
%MINIFYHTML5f4bc3d2b084aae2e1a84e69520f506516%