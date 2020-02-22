[chinese-players-cleared-of-coronavirus-to-play-in-three-tournaments-in-europe]

HONG KONG – China’s badminton players have been cleared of the coronavirus and will enjoy 3 tournaments in Europe for the duration of a “critical stage” of Tokyo Olympic qualifying, officials mentioned on Saturday.

The Chinese Badminton Affiliation explained “no one particular is infected” and that the crew would contend at following week’s German Open up, the All England Open up and the Swiss Open.

“Since the outbreak of coronavirus, there has been close consideration on irrespective of whether the Chinese workforce could teach and take part in tournaments,” the CBA reported.

“We would like to reveal that customers of the Chinese badminton staff are nutritious and that no just one is contaminated or suspected of getting contaminated.”

Most of the team have been coaching in Britain due to the fact last 7 days, and the other individuals are even now in Beijing implementing for British visas.

Olympic men’s singles winner Chen Very long and Shi Yuqi, as well as veteran star Lin Dan, are listed as starters in Germany and at the All England Badminton Championships, as properly as women’s globe No. 1 Chen Yufei.

China has been the dominant power in badminton at modern Olympics, sweeping all five titles at the 2012 London Online games and profitable the men’s singles and doubles gold medals four years ago in Rio de Janeiro.