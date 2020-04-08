Chinese retailers cut iPhone 11 price attract reluctant customers

According to the South China Morning Post, several Chinese resellers are offering discounts on the iPhone 11 series this week, saving $ 227 on the high-end iPhone 11 Pro Max.

JD.com site, the basic ‌iPhone 11‌ 64GB version is now 4,999 yuan ($ 708), 500 yuan ($ 70) cheaper than the original price. The more expensive iPhone 11 Pro has an even steeper price cut, shaving 1,200 yuan ($ 170). And the highest-end PiPhone 11 Pro Max‌ sells for a whopping 1,600 yuan ($ 227). The savings are likely to be passed on by Apple in order to boost demand at a time when consumer confidence and spending are lower, although the company has rejected its views on whether it has allowed discounts and ChineseiPhone 11‌ prices on Apple’s Chinese website they did not decrease.

Chinese resellers offered similar discounts on the iPhone XS and iPhone XR models in early 2019, shortly after Apple cut its revenue guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 as it made fewer iPhone upgrades than it expected, especially in the Greater China region. Roundups: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 ProTag: ChinaBuyer Guide: iPhone 11 (neutral), iPhone 11 Pro (neutral)

This article, “Chinese Retailers Flooding iPhone 11 Prices to Attract Attractive Customers,” first appeared on MacRumors.com.

