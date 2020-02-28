Chinese scientist sentenced to prison in U.S. for tech theft

WASHINGTON – A Chinese scientist was sentenced to two decades in prison on Thursday for stealing following-generation battery know-how from the American petroleum company exactly where he worked.

Hongjin Tan, 36, a Chinese countrywide and long term lawful resident of the United States, was arrested in December 2018 and pleaded guilty in November of very last yr to thieving trade strategies.

U.S. District Court Choose Gregory Frizzell of the Northern District of Oklahoma sentenced Tan to 24 months in federal prison and ordered him to pay $150,000 in restitution to his former employer.

The sector benefit of the next-technology battery know-how Tan was accused of stealing was more than $1 billion, the Justice Department explained in a assertion.

“This investigation and prosecution uncovered a different instance of China’s persistent tries to steal American intellectual residence,” assistant lawyer basic John Demers mentioned.

FBI specific agent Melissa Godbold explained “American companies spend intensely in highly developed research and chopping-edge technological innovation.

“Trade secret theft is detrimental to our national protection and no cost-market overall economy,” Godbold reported. “It will take revenue away from companies and careers absent from challenging-performing Us residents.”

Tan worked as an affiliate scientist for the U.S. petroleum organization from June 2017 till his arrest, the Justice Department mentioned.

The section did not identify the firm but a LinkedIn web page for Hongjin Tan identifies him as a staff scientist with the disruptive technologies staff at Phillips 66 in Oklahoma.

He previously worked as a investigate assistant and traveling to scientist at the California Institute of Technologies, wherever he gained his doctorate.