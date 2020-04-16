Chinese sexual Wuhan increased the death toll to 1,290

ASSOCIATE PRESS Passengers in Wuhan, China, stood in the designated lane where they will be quarantined in Beijing, on Wednesday.

PEOPLE >> The central Chinese city of Wuhan increased the number of COVID-19 deaths by 1,290, and state media said Friday the county had insufficient admissions capacity to overwhelm the peak medical facilities in the outbreak.

Wuhan’s revised revenue of 3,869 is the most in China. The city’s total case number of $ 11 million has also risen from 325 to 50,333, accounting for about two-thirds of China’s total of 82,367 announced cases.

The official Xinhua News Agency quoted an unidentified official with the Wuhan outbreak and prevention and control headquarters as saying that during the early stages of the outbreak, “due to insufficient capacity for admission and treatment, some medical institutions failed to read connected with the prevention of the disease and the control system over time, while hospitals were overloaded and medical were overwhelmed with patients.

“As a result, late, missed and erroneous reports have been made,” the official was quoted as saying.

The new figures have been compiled from a comparison of data from Wuhan’s outbreak prevention and control big data system, the city’s funeral service system, the municipal hospital’s information system, and the nucleic acid test systems to “remove double cases.” – count and fill in the missed … cases, ”the official quoted as saying.

New death cases have been added because inpatient deaths have never been recorded in the disease control information system and some confirmed cases were reported late or were not reported at all by some medical institutions, the official said.

Questions have long swirled around the accuracy of China’s case report, and Wuhan in particular will be several days in January without reporting new cases or deaths. That led to allegations that Chinese authorities were seeking to minimize the impact of the epidemic and wasted opportunities to bring it under control in a shorter time.

Click here to see our full coverage of coronavirus outbreaks. Submit your coronavirus news tips.