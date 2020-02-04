Chinese students stranded at Australian airports after travel ban

A number of Chinese students who attempted to enter Australia after the Corona virus was banned are said to be stranded at airports across the country.

The death toll from respiratory disease has reached 427 people, including the second death outside of China, a 39-year-old man in Hong Kong.

This week, Australia introduced a ban on February 1st that prohibits the entry of people who have traveled to or from mainland China.

This image of the Centers for the Control and Prevention of Diseases (CDC) from January 2020 shows the novel Coronavirus 2019 (2019-nCoV). (CDC via AP) Mr. Wang Xining, Minister and Deputy Head of Mission of the Chinese Embassy in Australia. (9Nachrichten)

Minister and Deputy Head of Mission of the Chinese Embassy in Australia, Wang Xining, today criticized the federal government for the ban.

In particular, Mr. Wang commented that the government had not issued sufficient warnings before a travel ban was imposed, some remained stranded, and others were pushed back to China. The exact number of stranded travelers is not yet known.

“We are not happy with this situation because they were not alerted – there is not enough time to be informed about the restriction. We are contacting the relevant authorities and ministries. As far as I know, most of them are finally cleared. ” said.

“Of course, we encourage all Chinese citizens to follow the measures proposed by the Australian government, including self-isolation measures, to students who entered Australia after February 1st.

A man on an abandoned street at the Wuhan Coronavirus epicenter in Hubei Province, China. (Getty)

“But there are still a number of people stranded in Brisbane, and some of them have already been sent back to China. We are not happy with what happened because they were not informed about the restrictions.”

Mr. Wang said there are also concerns about thousands of other students planning to come to Australia and study before the semester starts this month.

“We are in contact with the universities and also with the Ministry of Education to find a suitable solution for these students,” he said.

“We hope that their rights and interests will be safeguarded, including a reasonable visa extension after the expiry date and possibly reasonable compensation for some of the financial losses during this period.”