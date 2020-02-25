chinese-swat-crew-techniques-having-down-‘coronavirus-victim’

A Chinese SWAT group is practising how to just take down uncooperative victims of the coronavirus in a staged incident.

In the video, a driver sporting a mask is stopped by police in the work out. The gentleman commences to push away, but he is stopped by a law enforcement van. Officers donning uniforms and carrying shields can be witnessed encompassing the driver’s car.

When the driver receives out, he can take his mask off. Officers then toss a net above his head and he is grabbed by several of them. He’s taken away as the team disinfects the shields by spraying them.

The video clip was posted to the Chinese microblogging web-site Weibo and TikTok by the Tongbai County Municipal General public Safety Bureau. In the article, the stability bureau wrote, “To gain the epidemic defense, Tongyang law enforcement experienced armed exercise routines.”