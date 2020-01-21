Chinese tourism gold mine triggers mobile payment boom

The rise and reach of the emerging Chinese tourism sector has attracted the attention of merchants who are now using mobile payments in China to increase both sales and traffic.

The result is included in a survey of 4,837 Chinese travelers and 547 foreign merchants conducted by Nielsen and Alipay. It turned out that 78% of UK merchants would recommend the payment service to their colleagues.

This is due to the fact that Chinese tourists prefer mobile payment, while overseas continues its unstoppable increase in travel destinations such as Singapore, Australia and the USA. The proportion of payments made in this way rose to 3.4 out of 10 last year.

At the same time as this change, around 70% of UK retailers said they would branch out beyond payment processing to take advantage of additional services such as digital marketing. 88% felt that such initiatives had contributed to the commercialization of their businesses, while 63% felt that it would improve management.

Other key findings from the report are the fact that no less than 92% of Chinese tourists traveling to Europe reported spending more when local merchants offer Chinese mobile payment solutions.

The amount of foreign currency travelers keep as cash continues to decrease as mobile payments overtake the medium for the first time, accounting for 32% of all transactions.

