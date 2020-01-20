Chinese travelers were unaffected by the spread of the SARS-like virus

BEIJING – An outbreak of a mysterious virus hasn’t stopped millions of people in China from being in crowded trains on their way home to the new lunar year – but some put on masks as a precaution.

The world’s largest annual rush of travel is that a SARS-like corona virus has spread from downtown Wuhan to Beijing, southern Guangdong province, and three Asian countries. More than 200 people are affected, including three deaths.

Scientists still have to determine whether the disease can be transmitted from person to person, which would increase the risk that more people will get sick if they sit side by side on long journeys to their hometowns.

But going back to the country or other parts of the country to meet with the family is an annual ritual not to be missed – the country will come to a standstill from Friday to Thursday next week when the coming year of the year Rat is celebrated.

Since the start of mass migration about ten days ago, more than 100 million train journeys have been made, the national rail operator said on Sunday.

On Monday, queues formed at the cash registers in front of the Beijing train station, where young and old commuters gathered with their luggage and souvenirs.

Li Yang, 28, a customer service representative from northern Inner Mongolia, said it had been five to six years since she returned from Beijing to her hometown.

“It is difficult to protect yourself from such viruses,” she said.

“When I watch the news, I’m a little worried. But I haven’t taken any precautions beyond wearing normal masks, ”she added. “Even if I stayed in Beijing, I would still have to visit the public space.”

A financial officer with the last name Guo added that as a precaution, she and her friends had reminded each other to wear masks.

“We are not sure how we can protect ourselves otherwise, but I am generally vigilant,” said the 26-year-old. “What else can we do? We still have to go home through the Spring Festival.”

The new corona virus has raised the alarm due to its association with Serious Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), which killed nearly 650 people in mainland China and Hong Kong between 2002 and 2003.

Authorities in Wuhan, a city of 11 million people that also serve as a major transportation hub, said a third deceased was confirmed on Monday and 136 new cases were found over the weekend.

A Wuhan fish market is believed to be the epicenter of the virus, and the World Health Organization said an animal source most likely appears to be the “primary” culprit.

106 people were monitored in Hong Kong, and the authorities closely monitored developments, particularly given the proximity of Guangdong to the crowded financial center.

Passengers arriving at the city’s airport and high-speed train terminals were subject to increased surveillance, including temperature controls.

Health officials said Monday that they would extend their increased controls to everyone from Hubei province, not just Wuhan. All passengers arriving from Wuhan are requested to complete a health declaration form.

At the busy Hongqiao train station in Shanghai, some of those present wore masks, but not much more than was usual in the eastern city. No flu shelters or signs were seen.

A 25-year-old woman with the last name Jiang who works for a medical device company drove to her hometown in Hubei, the province in which Wuhan is located.

“I used to have a lot of plans in Wuhan, like hanging out for a day or two. But now I think I’ll just move there instead of staying, ”she said.

A woman with the last name Xia, a 29-year-old employee of the auto industry, was wearing a mask because she wanted to go home to Wuhan.

She said a cousin who lives in southern China is “very concerned” about the virus and “don’t dare return to Wuhan.”

“I think pneumonia is controllable,” said Xia. “But when I go home, I avoid public places, seafood, and live poultry.”