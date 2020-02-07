Chinese whistleblower Dr. Li Wenliang hailed as hero in tribute after death from coronavirus

The death of a doctor who first sounded the warning about the deadly coronavirus in Wuhan sparked fury and heartache among Chinese authorities, who were supposed to be trying to censor the news of the disease.

Ophthalmologist Li Wenliang, 34, died on Friday at Wuhan Central Hospital after noticing symptoms of the disease on January 10.

Dr. Li Wenliang was reprimanded for warning the public about the dangers of the coronavirus while it was still at the very beginning of an epidemic. Photo / AP

Reports of his death were shrouded in mystery after the Chinese media shared the information, and then quickly deleted it when it became a hot topic online.

The hashtag “Dr Li Wenliang dead” was the most searched topic on Chinese social media site Weibo on Thursday evening, with more than a billion views and more than 1.1 million comments. But on Friday morning, he was out of the top 20 trends.

“The ranking seems to be manipulated,” King-was Fu, who studies Chinese censorship models at the University of Hong Kong, told AFP.

Information processing “resembles that after Liu Xiaobo’s death,” he said, referring to censorship after the 2017 death of the Nobel Peace Prize laureate, a critic of the Chinese Communist Party.

“Certain irregularities in the handling of the news of Li’s death are perceived as politically motivated,” said Fu.

Weibo users complained about their messages and comments about the doctor’s death were deleted from Weibo and the WeChat messaging app, sparking anger at what was seen as an attempt by censors to cut public opinion .

Li, 34, was one of eight health professionals in Wuhan who first noticed an illness similar to SARS that killed nearly 800 people during an epidemic in 2002-2003.

He blogged about his findings and noted that seven patients had contracted the virus. On January 3, he was visited by the police, who forced him to sign a statement acknowledging that he had spread lies and warning him of sanctions if he continued.

The death of a young doctor reprimanded for warning against the new Chinese virus triggered a wave of grief. Photo / AP

On January 10, Li wrote that he developed a cough, fever on January 11, and was hospitalized on January 12, after which he began to have trouble breathing.

On Friday, when news of his death erupted, he was hailed as a hero with a multitude of tributes and fury against the officials who erased the publications on social networks.

“He was a hero who warned others of his life,” wrote a colleague from Wuhan on Weibo.

“These fat bureaucrats who live off public money, could you die from a snowstorm,” wrote another Weibo user in a comment that was later cleaned up. Meanwhile, the hashtag “we demand freedom of expression” has been censored.

The communist government has announced that it will investigate the issues surrounding his death, as a sign that leaders have been shaken by the response. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Health Commission expressed their condolences.

Weibo Manya Koetse, an expert who tracks trends at the site, said the case embodied the mistrust of authorities surrounding the viral epidemic.

“This very confusing story and the people rushing to WeChat, to Weibo – being glued to their social media screens not knowing what to believe, what a source of confidence … embodies this whole coronavirus epidemic, with people who aspire to reliable sources, “she said.

WHO NOTES A LOWER INCREASE

On Friday, WHO officials noted a decline in the number of new virus cases for two consecutive days.

“The numbers could go up … but the past two days have shown a downward trend,” said WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

China reported 31,161 cases in mainland China on Friday. The increase of 3,143 was the smallest daily increase since at least Tuesday.

Alarming scientific research estimates that the expected number of confirmed coronavirus cases in China will double every six days. Photo / Bloomberg

Earlier this week, however, scientific research has predicted that coronavirus cases in China will double every six days, with some experts suggesting it will never be contained.

According to The Lancet, more than 75,000 people may have been infected with a coronavirus in Wuhan – far exceeding the official number of cases reported by the Chinese authorities.

The scientific journal’s estimate that up to 300,000 people in Wuhan may now be infected with the virus is based on modeling that indicated that each infected person would infect an average of 2.68 others.

The report also estimated that the Wuhan epidemic would peak in April if there were no breakthrough to reduce transmission.

Fifteen cases have been confirmed in Australia, including five in Queensland, four in New South Wales, four in Victoria and two in South Australia.

41 PASSENGERS POSITIVE TEST FOR VIRUS

Another 41 people, including up to five Australians, aboard a cruise ship off the coast of Japan have tested positive for the new strain of coronavirus, the Japanese health minister said Friday.

Medical personnel in protective gear transport the personal effects of passengers on the cruise ship Diamond Princess to the port of Yokohama in Yokohama, south of Tokyo. Photo / AP

The new cases bring the number of confirmed infections on board the ship to at least 61, said Katsunobu Kato.

Japanese authorities have so far tested 273 people on the Diamond Princess, which was quarantined after a former passenger, who landed in Hong Kong last month, was diagnosed with the virus.

“The results of the remaining 171 tests came out and 41 were positive,” Kato told reporters.

“Today they will be sent to hospitals in several prefectures, and we are preparing for them now.”

“In total, out of 273 samples, 61 tested positive,” he added.

There were more than 3,700 passengers and crew on the ship when it arrived off the coast of Japan on Monday evening. He docked in Yokohama on Thursday to restock quarantine, which could last until February 19.

Twenty people previously diagnosed with the virus have already been removed from the ship and transported to hospitals, including two Australians.

Tests were first performed on those who had symptoms or had come into contact with the former passenger diagnosed with the virus.

But Kato suggested that additional testing should now take place.

Authorities “will test those who are susceptible to the disease, including the elderly and those with other illnesses, as well as those who have been in close contact with those newly diagnosed with the virus,” he said. .

There were no immediate details on how many people would meet these criteria or when the test could take place.

Japan has already reported at least 25 cases of coronavirus in addition to infections on the ship, and has evacuated hundreds of citizens from Wuhan, the Chinese city where the virus emerged.

On Friday morning, a fourth evacuation flight carrying both Japanese nationals and non-Japanese spouses and persons with other ties to the country arrived.

