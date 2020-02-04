Chinese woman arrested for hiding virus contact, report says world

China has taken extensive measures to stop the virus. This includes blocking the central province of Hubei, where the virus appeared in December, and asking everyone who was there to isolate themselves for 14 days. – Reuters picture

BEIJING, October 6 / PRNewswire / – Police in China have arrested a woman for “deliberately keeping quiet” about her contact with someone from an area affected by the corona virus and jeopardizing efforts to curb its spread, the Xinhua news agency said today.

According to the authorities, the number of fatalities in China due to the newly identified virus has risen to 425 with more than 20,000 infections.

The detained woman, a 36-year-old girl, identified by her last name, Liu, had violated virus prevention and control efforts and the public security authorities in the northern Tianjin Township detained her for “administrative detention”.

The state news agency did not disclose details of what she had done or said, whether or when she would be released.

The authorities have threatened in some places to punish people who break the law in connection with the fight against the virus.

According to a court ruling in northeastern Heilongjiang Province, people who deliberately spread the virus could face the death penalty.

Police in Qinghai province in the northwest investigated a man who was infected with the virus and “severely affected virus containment and public health,” Xinhua said, without going into detail. – Reuters