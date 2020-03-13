Chinmayanand, Sengar poster area next to UP to monitor name and shame – CAA News

Samajwadi Party leader has put up a poster against former BJP leaders Kuldeep Sengar and Chinmayananda, who are accused of rape, near a pantry bearing the names of alleged protesters who demonstrated against the changed citizenship act in Lukav, ANI reported on Friday.

According to the news agency, IP Singh has posted a poster against Kuldeep Sengar and Chinmayanand near the government warehouse in Lukavna with the names, addresses and photos of those accused of violence during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act last year.

The poster has photos of Kuldeep Sengar and Chinmayanand as well as details of the cases against them.

“These are the guilty daughters of the state daughters, watch them,” says a poster right next to one of the CAA’s covers.

“Daughters need to be aware that Hindustan can stay safe,” it added.

Asian News International reported that the poster was later removed by police.

Sengar, who represented Unnao in the state assembly, was sentenced to prison on December 20 last year for “the rest of her natural biological life” for raping a woman in 2017 in Unnao when she was a minor.

He was also convicted of a felony murder that was not murder in the death of the father of the victim of the Unnao rape.

Former BJP leader Chinmayanand was arrested in September last year after a 23-year-old woman accused him of sexual harassment and blackmail. She was a student at Chinmayananda-controlled SS Law School in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Under guarantee, a case investigated by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed on the instructions of the Supreme Court.

On March 5, Uttar Pradesh police set up several sections throughout Lukava, identifying those accused of violence during protests that took place against the CAA last December.

The defendants were required to pay for damage to public and private property within the prescribed period or to have their property confiscated by the district administration.

The Allahabad High Court on March 9 ordered the state government to remove the pantry, and on Thursday the Supreme Court did not rescind the verdict.

The UU Lalit and Justice Aniruddha Bose bench, however, moved the case to a larger bench.

