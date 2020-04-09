Chinna, a Philadelphia rapper and model, dies at the age of 25

Today, rapper and model Chynna Rogers, known as the single name Chynna, is reported to have died at the age of 25 (April 9).

Pitchfork and The Wrap reported the news earlier, confirming Rogers’ death through the artist’s guidance. The cause of death is still unknown, as Rogers Supervisor John Miller has decided not to disclose any further details.

“Unfortunately, I can confirm that Chinna is dead,” Miller told The Wrap in an email. He added that her family said: “Chynna was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.”

Rogers was born in Philadelphia but reportedly lived in Brooklyn during her passing. She first gained fame as a model at 14, signing with Ford Models. Rogers’ rap career began in earnest a year later when she became an A $ AP Mob affiliate. She messaged the deceased A $ AP Yams on Twitter, asking to become his intern. Instead, they met, and instead made friends, Yams encouraged Rogers to write his music. Yams acted as a mentor to Rogers when she performed with A $ AP Mob and started producing her own music.

Rogers achieved early viral success with the songs “Glenn Coco” and “Selfie.” In 2016, several EPs and a mix tape called “Ninety” were launched. Last December, her latest release was the EP “If I Die First.”

Throughout his career, Rogers has talked openly about his fight against opiate addiction. The title “Ninety” marks a three-month period of sobriety, and its lyrics reflect on some of the “grim” periods of Rogers’ commitment.

“It was also my goal in this project – to let people know that they are not alone and do not have to spend their entire careers about being a drug activist because I am not that kind of person. I have to share, ”she told Billboard in 2017.

Yesterday (April 8), Rogers posted on his Twitter account, sharing a humorous offer to watch the 2005 movie Superheroes for Kids Sky Sky. Friends and fans flooded Twitter with a tribute and sadness. Kelani said “my heart is officially frozen,” and noted she spoke with Rogers hours before. House of McLennon of Brockhampton rap team said that “the music and the vision were raw as fuck.”

“Chino deserved great love. We have to do to give people their flowers while they are here to see them, “he wrote.

